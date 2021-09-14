Oh boy, it sure is a great day for people who like mobile phones. Apparently there's some kind of big announcement going on in California, which a few people might be vaguely excited for. But I doubt anyone really cares about that: there are new Pixel 6 leaks to talk about!

First of all, 9to5Google has a look at what the front of the Pixel 6 Pro will (probably) look like. While Google itself has spilled the beans on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, it's been very careful to only show the rear of the devices so far. What looks like a promotional PNG is our first glimpse of the screen, showing off a new centered hole punch camera (as opposed to the left-side cams of the Pixel 4a and 5 series) and those fancy new Material You widgets. The shading on the promo image seems to imply a curved glass and tiny bezels on the 6.7-inch display.

On top of all this, XDA apparently has an inside line with person or persons unknown, who have their hands on the Pixel 6 Pro itself. According to their report, here's a set of specifications that Google hasn't revealed yet:

3120x1440 display with 120Hz refresh, with low-power options at 10Hz and 30Hz

Samsung Exynos 5123 modem

Ultra-wideband support

Wi-Fi 6E

Google Tensor CPU: 2-2-4 octacore layout, 2.8GHz, 2.25GHz, 1.8GHz

12GB of RAM with a Mali-G78 GPU

128GB of base storage, no MicroSD card

Under-display fingerprint sensor

5000mAh battery with wireless battery sharing

Rear cameras: Samsung 50MP, Sony 12MP wide-angle, Sony 48MP 4X telephoto

Camera software includes "baby mode" and motion de-blur capability

12MP Sony front-facing cam

Tap-the-back gesture support

XDA's Mishaal Rahman is a reliable source, and frankly we don't think he'd print any of this if he wasn't sure. You can expect the smaller Pixel 6 to have many of the same specs, with (obviously) a smaller screen and possibly less high-end cameras. With an announcement (if not a release) no more than a few weeks away at this point, we should start seeing dramatic Pixel 6 leaks on a more regular basis.