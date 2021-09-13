A couple of weeks ago, T-Mobile upgraded its retail offensive by going official with its presence in 1,000 or so Best Buy locations. That push continues today with the announcement of T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile availability at Walmart's 2,300-odd stores as well as Walmart.com.

Metro by T-Mobile will come to Walmart first starting October 18. Customers can browse in-store displays featuring a selection of 4G and 5G smartphones and/or pick up a SIM card that works with the carrier's three unlimited data plans ranging from $40 to $60 per month — this excludes the $30 per month 2GB plan that can be found on Metro's site.

From November 1, T-Mobile service and in-store personnel will make their way to Walmart. As with Metro, the telco boasts that subscribers will be able to "walk out the same day" with a new phone and Magenta plan. It's likely to sell T-Mobile Home Internet (wireless fixed broadband) service in many rural areas as well.

T-Mobile's corporate merger with Sprint last year necessitated this massive brick-and-mortar boost — which includes an aggressive build-out of its own stores — across suburban, exurban, and rural regions to match its ambitious plans for a nationwide 5G network.