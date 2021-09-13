In July, Samsung accidentally announced its One UI 4 beta would begin sometime in September for Galaxy S21 owners, skipping an x.5 update altogether to provide faster access to new software. With Android 12's release candidate now live, it's finally time for Samsung's beta program to kick off in style — well before its usual schedule.

Starting tomorrow morning, Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra users in the US can sign up through the Samsung Members app to enroll in the One UI 4 beta, based on Android 12. As one might expect, theme options are the prominent new feature with this update, with fresh ways to customize every aspect of your device. While Samsung's announcement doesn't come right out and call this "Material You," it should sound familiar to anyone who has been watching Android 12's evolution throughout 2021.

Along with new tools for customizing your phone, Samsung has also promised redesigned widgets, improved access to emojis, and bolstered privacy tools — namely, Privacy Dashboard and indicators for when your camera and microphone are in use.

Last year's One UI 3 beta arrived on phones in October, a whole month after Android 11's public launch. With One UI 4 ready for testers beginning tomorrow, it seems Samsung has really stepped up its game for 2021. We'll have to wait a little while longer to find out when it's coming to other regions, but for now, Galaxy S21 owners better get ready. Your chance to join Samsung's beta program is just a scant few hours away.