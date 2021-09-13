Realme is working on a 4K Google TV streaming stick that it seemingly plans to launch in India ahead of the festive season next month. While there are plenty of Android TV sticks available in India and other parts of the world, Realme could possibly become the first company to launch a streaming stick running the new Google TV interface.

The teaser of the Realme TV Stick was shared by Flipkart, a major e-commerce player in India. While details like its hardware specs have yet to be revealed, the naming of the device itself makes it clear that it will run Google TV and stream 4K content.

Realme 4k Google TV Stick will be an exclusive launch on Flipkart BBD Probably the first Google TV stick in India pic.twitter.com/3N3c8QiQHr — Utsav Techie (@utsavtechie) September 13, 2021

Going by the teaser, the Realme 4K streaming stick should launch in early October when Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale goes live. Realme also has a bunch of Android TVs on sale in India, and the company could very well bring the Google TV experience to its existing TVs with a future update.

Google's Chromecast with Google TV is the first and so far only streaming stick on sale running Google TV. Realme could soon change that, and if its stick offers better specs (like more than a pittance when it comes to local storage), it could become a decent alternative to Google's offering.

Basically a content-focused UI running on top of Android TV, Google TV offers recommendations for what you should watch from different apps and services. It has a tab-based interface with support for multiple user accounts, kids mode, deeper YouTube TV integration, and more.