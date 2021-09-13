Anker's headphones are already at pretty good prices, since Soundcore is a budget brand. But combine that with a refurb discount and a coupon code, and you're looking at a rare deal indeed. So it is with the Soundcore Liberty Air 2, which Newegg is offering in refurbished form for just $36. That's a little under half the retail price for these buds, and the best price we've seen for them thus far.

To get the discount, add the refurbished listing (bottom of this page) to your Newegg shopping cart. Before you click "pay," apply the coupon code 93XRY37. That will bring the total price down to just $35.99. For a pair of quality true wireless earbuds, that's just about unbeatable.

The Liberty Air 2 boasts a surprising amount of features for a budget set, including Bluetooth 5, 7 hours of charge in the buds (28 total with the recharging case), dual microphones on each bud, and no less than five sets of silicone tips for all sizes of ears. They're water-resistant for basic sweat, and surprisingly, you can recharge them via either USB-C or a Qi wireless pad.

Newegg's discount is good through midnight Pacific US time, today only. If you're digging these buds but you'd prefer a non-refurbished option, Amazon has them for $50, still $30 off the retail price.