Welcome to Monday, everyone. I have some excellent sales to share with everyone today, including a few standouts. First up is Cytus II, a popular rhythm game that's currently free. Next I have YoWindow Weather, solid weather app that can be snagged today for $4 off. Last but not least is a $2 discount on FolderSync Pro, a simple yet useful app for syncing your local files to a wide selection of online locker services. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 14 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Auto-rotate Control Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Blue Light Filter Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Weather App Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Flappy Floor | Bird Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Flyre $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- IMPACTUM | Defend the Earth Realistic 3D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Neon Beats | Musical AMOLED Game $1.00 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Spaxe | Procedural Survival Space Alien Shooter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Upping Floors | Stack the blocks $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Car Racing Challenge - Climb Car Racing $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- DEEMO -Reborn- $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Soul Warrior Premium: Sword and Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Speed Math - Mini Math Games $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Corporation P : (An auto-farming RPG game) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro Ads Free $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Raya Black Icon Pack - 100% Black $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Milky Launcher Pro 🔹 Beautiful, Clean, Fresh $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Star Launcher Prime 🔹 Customize, Fresh, Clean $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- White Noise Pro: Sleep Sounds & Relax $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Alarm clock PRO $8.00 -> $4.00; Sale ends in 4 days
- Indoor Plant Guide Pocket Edition $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Europe map $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- FolderSync Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- C4droid - C/C++ compiler & IDE $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multitrack Engineer $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Net Blocker Pro $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Positional: An Elegant Location Information App $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Swiss Driving Theory $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- C++ Pattern Programs Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Java Pattern Programs Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Offline Unit Converter App: unitMeasure $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 10 hours
- MO: Astray $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- MR RACER : Car Racing Game 2020 - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Auf Achse - The Logistics Board Game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Boss Rush: Mythology Mobile $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Breaking Gates – 2D Action Platformer $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fait – The Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixboy - Retro 2D Platformer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KNIGHTS $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PEG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PowBall Renaissance $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 3: The Rebels $5.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Last Roman Village $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ethereal Enigma $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- One4KWGT Pro - widgets for KWGT Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- One UI 3 Black Amoled - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI 3 Dark Amoled - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- One UI 3 White Amoled - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- AWF Dynamic [PRO] - watch face $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clear kwgt $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- GRADION Icon Pack: On sale $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
