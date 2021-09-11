Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a call screening app from the creators of RealPlay, a smart frame app from Lenovo, and a new tie-in app from Facebook for its new Ray-Ban smart glasses. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Apps

KONTXT Voice

Real (of RealPlayer fame) has developed a call screening app for Android. As most of you are probably aware, spam calls are a serious problem that apparently no government can tackle with any modicum of success. This leaves enterprising developers to do what needs to be done. KONTXT can answer your calls to find out if there's a human on the other line, and you can even receive a real-time readout of what the caller is saying to better judge if the call is worth answering. The app is currently in open beta, but you will have to connect your phone number to jump in.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Bolt for Tesla - Tasker Automation for your Tesla

If you're the sort that would love to have complete remote control over your Tesla, Bolt for Tesla is a slick release that can connect to your Tesla with the help of Tasker to create all manner of automation controls. So instead of installing an expensive remote to auto-start your Tesla to control the air or heat, you can use this app in connection with Tasker. Plus, there are many more uses, too, such as the ability to pop your trunk remotely or locking the doors. Not bad for a $0.99 app, especially if you're an automation fanatic.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

D23 The Official Disney Fan Club App

D23 The Official Disney Fan Club App is exactly that, an app for stans that can't get enough of Disney. You can use this app to buy tickets to Disney events, read the latest news about Disney's properties. Plus, there's a gold membership that offers discounts. It's your one-stop shop for everything Disney, but of course, memberships are expensive, so if you plan on joining, make sure you're flush with cash.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Frontline Workplace

Frontline Workplace is a new release from TeamViewer. This is an app designed to help frontline workers remotely. So say you're out in the field and you're not quite sure how to perform a specific duty. Well, just ring up your help through this app, and you'll get the direction you need, perhaps through pics or even video. Essentially, this is a release that is centered around businesses that require video and chat support for their frontline workers, and so the subscription fee for the service is pretty expensive, though I'm sure some smaller companies will find the app helpful enough to splash out for the sub.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Sky Weatherman: Weather Notifications & Filters

We covered Sky Weatherman back in 2020 when it was first released, and it just underwent a UI overhaul, and there's a newer paid version that excludes in-app purchases, so perhaps another introduction is necessary. This app offers personalized weather notifications, and thanks to the fresh UI, things are much more readable at a glance. It's also nice to see that reviews have remained positive, so if you've been looking for a new weather app that offers personalized notifications so that you're on top of your weather conditions exactly when you need to be, then Sky Weatherman is easily worth a look.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 apiece

Ancient Athens in VR

Ancient Athens in VR is the latest release from Lithodomos VR, and just like the rest of its catalog, this is a virtual reality app where you can explore a tourist location. In this instance, you can explore Ancient Athens, a reconstructed ancient city that you can view through AR. So if you're big into history or simply enjoy augmented reality experiences, Ancient Athens in VR might pique your interest.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Lenovo Smart Frame

Android Police review: Lenovo Smart Frame long-term review: Better at a discount

Lenovo Smart Frame is a tie-in app for Lenovo's smart frame hardware. So if you plan on purchasing the frame or already own one, then this is the app you'll need to set up the device while also gaining the ability to dive into the device's settings, should you need to adjust a few things to get the frame to display pictures the precisely way you want.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Facebook View

Android Police review: We now have Ray-Ban smart glasses, but they're made by Facebook, so...

Facebook View is the tie-in app for Facebook's new Ray-Ban smart glasses. Since the glasses come with a pair of cameras, this app is designed to transfer photos from the glasses to your phone. Then you can use the app to edit your photos, and as you can guess, you can then upload your edited content directly to Facebook.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Verizon Capture

Verizon Capture takes everything you love about zany augmented reality photo sticker apps, and it adds in a dash of metadata editing for a Verizon-branded app that will more than likely land on Verizon-branded phones along with a boatload of other Verizon bloatware. It would seem Verizon simply can't help itself, which is probably why there are 40 apps under this one publisher account. Bloatware is a money-maker.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

5G Labs

5G Labs is another release from Verizon, a company that has yet to find an app that isn't worth stuffing onto its phones. This release offers information about music concerts, but only the concerts that take place at Verizon 5G-powered venues, which means this app is more an advertisement than something that's useful for concert-goers, and that's basically what most of Verizon's app boil down to, so it's hardly surprising to see that this release is more bloatware for Verizon devices.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Health Platform

Samsung has been on a roll releasing new apps for its new Galaxy Watch4 devices. Health Platform is a tie-in app that can collect and manage your health data that's generated by various Wear health apps. As expected, this is a release only for Samsung devices, but you can choose which data is logged to the health platform, limiting certain apps over others, providing you some control over Samsung's data storage.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Hogwarts Live Wallpaper - Harry P Background

This one is for all of you Harry Potter fans out there. Hogwarts Live Wallpaper is just that, a beautiful live wallpaper that can display your favorite Hogwarts house flag as your background. Better yet, these flags will wave and flutter in the wind as you swipe your home screen, and you can even catch a glimpse of the dining hall behind the flag. The live wallpaper is free to use, but it does contain ads, which can't be removed since there are no in-app purchases. Hopefully, the dev will offer a premium unlock sometime soon.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.