Samsung started updating its international devices with the September security patch just as August came to a close. Now it's time for customers in the US to get in on the action, as the unlocked Galaxy S20 and S21 begin to receive the September 2021 security update for themselves.
The changelog is pretty sparse as usual, so we don't know if this update for the S20 includes the One UI 3.1.1 enhancements that the S21 recently saw. Most of those changes are under the hood, so the easiest way to check for yourself is to look in your quick settings and see if there's a new bedtime mode toggle. The September patch is available for the unlocked S20 and S21 series, and we'll keep this article updated as other phones follow.
Galaxy S20 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES2DUH2, released September 9th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES2DUH2, released September 9th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES2DUH2, released September 9th
Galaxy S21 series
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99xU1UES4AUH9, released September 6th
- Galaxy S21+: G99xU1UES4AUH9, released September 6th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99xU1UES4AUH9, released September 6th
