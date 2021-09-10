Last year's OnePlus Buds Z came in at a super low price — fifty bucks! — and offered decent sound quality and a comfortable fit. As you'd probably expect with a price so low, they didn't include any advanced features. OnePlus added ANC and wireless charging to its premium Buds Pro, but at a pretty massive markup over the original pair. If you've had your eye out for some new affordable earbuds, the company's next pair might be a perfect match between price and performance.

We knew OnePlus had a new set of buds in the works, and thanks to a new leak from 91mobiles and OnLeaks, we're learning a lot more about the next audio product from the company. The OnePlus Buds Z2 will officially succeed last year's set, keeping a near-identical design while possibly including noise cancellation. These are official renders, so their look shouldn't change much between now and an eventual launch later this year.

As far as design goes, a slightly shinier silver panel along the outside of the body and shorter, tilted silicon buds are the only visible changes. Both are minor, but they could make a significant impact on in-ear comfort. Some new sensors are noticeable as well, likely to assist with ANC if those rumors turn out to be true. Finally, the pill-shaped charging case is a little less wide than the previous iteration, though otherwise, it remains unchanged.

Although OnePlus only launched its premium pair of earbuds earlier this summer, we won't have to wait long to see these come to market. With a rumored October launch date, these could hit the market alongside the OnePlus 9 RT. Earlier reports pegged that phone as the only flagship device on the company's docket for the rest of 2021, which could mean the Buds Z2 end up similarly region-locked. We'll have to wait until next month to find out what other secrets OnePlus's next buds might hold.