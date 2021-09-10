Movie theaters are slowly reopening, but most of the new releases are headed to streaming services rather than the big screen. Whether you're staying at home to ​limit potential risks, or just saving a few bucks by watching from the couch, we've organized a huge list with many of the newly added films and some upcoming titles.

September 10

Dragon Rider (a.k.a. Firedrak the Silver Dragon)

Animation, Family, Adventure | Streaming: September 10 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Freddie Highmore, Felicity Jones, Patrick Stewart, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Nonso Anozie, Meera Syal, Alex Norton, Peter Marinker

Synopsis: Firedrake is a young silver dragon, who has had enough of constantly having to hide in a wooded valley. He wants to show the older generations of dragons that he is a real dragon. When humans are about to destroy his family's very last refuge, Firedrake secretly sets off on an adventurous journey with forest brownie, Sorrel. He wants to find the "Rim of Heaven", the dragons' mysterious haven. On their quest Firedrake and Sorrel encounter Ben, an orphan and stray, who claims to be a dragon rider. While Ben and Firedrake make friends quickly, Sorrel becomes increasingly distrustful and tries to get rid of the orphan at every opportunity. But the unlikely trio have to learn to pull together, because they are being hunted by Nettlebrand, an evil, dragon-eating monster was created by an alchemist with the aim of tracking down and destroying every dragon on Earth.

Dating & New York

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Jaboukie Young-White, Francesca Reale, Catherine Cohen, Brian Muller, Jerry Ferrara, Sohina Sidhu, Eva Victor, Arturo Castro, Taylor Hill

Synopsis: After an electric one-night stand, two New York millennials draw up a friends-with-benefits contract to avoid the pitfalls of their past relationships.

Come From Away

Music, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: September 10 (AppleTV+) | IMDb

Starring: Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Caesar Samayoa, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Jim Walton, Sharon Wheatley, Paul Whitty, Christopher Ashley, Jon Kamen, Jennifer Todd, Bill Condon, Mark Gordon, Kelly Devine

Synopsis: 7,000 passengers are stranded after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a small town in Newfoundland, where they were housed and welcomed. Filmed live on stage at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City.

Kate

Action, Thriller | Streaming: September 10 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Miku Martineau, Woody Harrelson, Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, Jun Kunimura, Miyavi, Amelia Crouch, Ava Caryofyllis

Synopsis: After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Catch the Bullet

Western, Action | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Jay Pickett, Peter Facinelli, Tom Skerritt, Mason McNulty, Gattlin Griffith, Cody Jones, Callder Griffith, Tucson Vernon Walker, Rick Moffatt

Synopsis: U.S. marshal Britt MacMasters returns from a mission to find his father wounded and his son kidnapped by the outlaw Jed Blake. Hot on their trail, Britt forms a posse with a gunslinging deputy and a stoic Pawnee tracker. But Jed and Britt tread dangerously close to the Red Desert’s Sioux territory.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Documentary, History | Streaming: September 9 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali

Synopsis: Tells the extraordinary story behind the friendship of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century: Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X. Few people understand the bond these men shared. The charismatic and outspoken Olympic champion who charmed the nation, and the excon-turned intellectual revolutionary who railed against the evils of white oppression by speaking truth to power. The message they carry, still as potent and relevant today as ever before. Their bond was undoubtedly deep, their friendship real and their legacies inextricably bound.

Hood River

Documentary | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Steven Cantor, Jonathan Field, Steven Cantor, Jamie Schutz, John Fogelman, Jannat Gargi, Federico Rosenzvit

Synopsis: In a small Oregon community, a high school soccer team struggles to overcome class and racial divide in a quest for both individual and team success. While Domingo deals with the deportation of his father to Mexico, and Eric painfully learns how to become a captain and command the respect of his Mexican-American teammates, Coach Riviera struggles to keep the team together amidst the pressure of academics and athletics. This coming-of-age feature documentary focuses on the friendship and maturation of three characters and is set against the backdrop of a segregated American town. Will Domingo graduate? Will Eric become a leader? Will the Eagles win a state championship?

Malignant

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Annabelle Wallis, George Young, Jake Abel, Maddie Hasson, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Ingrid Bisu, Jon Lee Brody, Paula Marshall

Synopsis: Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

The Voyeurs

Thriller | Streaming: September 10 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Justice Smith, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ben Hardy, Katharine King, Noah Parker, Inka Malovic, Madeline Harvey, Emily Shelton

Synopsis: Pippa and Thomas move into their dream apartment. They notice that their windows look directly into the apartment opposite - inviting them to witness the volatile relationship of the attractive couple across the street. But when they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events leading to deadly consequences.

The Manson Brothers Midnight Zombie Massacre

Horror, Action | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Charlie Shotwell, Max Martini, David Hight, Adrian Pasdar, D. B. Sweeney, Mindy Robinson, Randy Couture, Bas Rutten, Mike O'Hearn

Synopsis: Two worn-out wrestling brothers take part in a midnight fight on Halloween. What they do not know: While they are trapped in the wrestling arena, their opponents and the audience were infected with a mutated variant of rabies. Equipped only with their martial arts and wrestling masks, the brothers have to fight for their lives and prevent the virus from breaking out.

September 3

Cinderella

Fantasy, Romance, Comedy | Streaming: September 3 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Camila Cabello, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, Minnie Driver, Missy Elliott

Synopsis: A modern movie musical take on the classic fairytale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother. Our ambitious heroine has big dreams and with the help of her Fab Godmother, she perseveres to make them come true.

Yakuza Princess

Action, Crime, Thriller | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: MASUMI, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Eijiro Ozaki, Toshiji Takeshima, Mariko Takai, Kenny Leu, Nicolas Trevijano, Iuri Saraiva

Synopsis: An orphan discovers she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate. Forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger, the orphan must wage war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead.

Worth

History, Drama | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Bruce Soscia

Synopsis: Following the horrific 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm's head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.

Good

Drama | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Keith David, Justin Etheredge, Nefetari Spencer, Kali Racquel, Christen Sharice, Sarah Scott Davis, Justin Etheredge, Justin Etheredge, Nathan Allen, Justin Etheredge, Stephen Heleker, Keith David

Synopsis: Payton becomes the caretaker of Gregory Devereaux, a wealthy man facing his final months. As they become close, Gregory's past sins force Payton to decide between his dreams and a pregnancy that could squander them all.

Saving Paradise

Drama | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: William Moseley, Johanna Braddy, Mimi Kennedy, Shashawnee Hall, Mary Pat Gleason, Paul Dooley, Bill Cobbs, Lawrence Pressman, James Eckhouse

Synopsis: Saving Paradise is an inspiring story based on true events. A ruthless corporate raider is forced to return to his small town roots when he suddenly inherits his father's nearly bankrupt pencil factory, which is the heart and soul of the depressed community. With the foreclosure deadline looming, he must decide to either let it close or join the community's fight to save it.

Zone 414

Science Fiction, Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Guy Pearce, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Travis Fimmel, Jonathan Aris, Colin Salmon, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Ned Dennehy, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Olwen Fouéré

Synopsis: Set in the near future in a colony of state-of-the-art humanoid robots. When its creator's daughter goes missing, he hires private investigator David Carmichael, to bring her home. David teams up with Jane, a highly advanced and self-aware A.I., to track down the missing daughter. Moving through the dangerous iron jungle, they rapidly piece together the mystery, uncovering a crime that leads them to question the origins of Zone 414 and the true purpose behind the "City of Robots."

The Gateway

Crime, Drama, Mystery, Action | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Shea Whigham, Olivia Munn, Taryn Manning, Frank Grillo, Bruce Dern, Keith David, Mark Boone Junior, Zach Avery, Jessica Medina

Synopsis: A social worker assigned to the care of the daughter of a single mother intervenes when the dad returns from prison and lures them into a life of crime.

Hands Up

Drama, Crime | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Laroyce Hawkins, Kris D. Lofton, Jamal Woolard, Jermaine Johnson, Chella Holcomb, Cheryl Frazier, Randall McDonald, Desmond Huey, Geramy Webster

Synopsis: After his cousin is shot and killed by a white police officer in Chicago and Black Lives Matter protests spread across the city, a black inner city teen desperately fights for a way out of the most notorious murder capital of America.

The Evening Hour

Drama | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Philip Ettinger, Stacy Martin, Cosmo Jarvis, Michael Trotter, Kerry Bishé, Lili Taylor, Marc Menchaca, Tess Harper, Hannah Barefoot

Synopsis: Cole Freeman maintains an uneasy equilibrium in his rural Appalachian town, looking after the old and infirm while selling their excess painkillers to local addicts. But when an old friend returns with plans that upend the fragile balance and identity he's so painstakingly crafted, Cole is forced to take action.

Powder Keg (a.k.a. The Day We Died)

Drama, True Story | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jakob Oftebro, Sonja Richter, Lars Brygmann, Nicolaj Kopernikus, Inge Lise Goltermann, Nadia Nouamani, Adam Fischer, Jack Hansen

Synopsis: Based on true events. In an icy cold Europe, people are slowly moving on after the shocking terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo. In Copenhagen, the newly released criminal Omar has his own agenda. Meanwhile filmmaker Finn, Jewish watchman Dan and the worn-out action force officer Rico live their various everyday lives unaware of their common destiny. All of them affected by a rapidly changing world while they try to make sense of their own, and too late realize that life changes in an instant, fast and merciless, leaving only one of them left to tell the story about the tragic attack that forever changed the country.

Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick James

Documentary | Streaming: September 3 (Showtime) | IMDb

Starring: Rick James, Sacha Jenkins, Sacha Jenkins, Steve Rivo, Jason Pollard, Steve Rivo, Peter Bittenbender, Sacha Jenkins, Vinnie Malhotra, Douglas Banker

Synopsis: This profile of legendary funk/R&B icon Rick James captures the peaks and valleys of his storied career to reveal a complicated and rebellious soul, driven to share his talent with the world.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

Documentary, History | Streaming: September 9 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali

Synopsis: Tells the extraordinary story behind the friendship of two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century: Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X. Few people understand the bond these men shared. The charismatic and outspoken Olympic champion who charmed the nation, and the excon-turned intellectual revolutionary who railed against the evils of white oppression by speaking truth to power. The message they carry, still as potent and relevant today as ever before. Their bond was undoubtedly deep, their friendship real and their legacies inextricably bound.

Wild Indian

Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Michael Greyeyes, Kate Bosworth, Jesse Eisenberg, Scott Haze, Evan Assante, Saxon Keanu Neal, Claudia Lee, Jenna Leigh Green, Chaske Spencer

Synopsis: Decades after covering up his classmate’s murder, Michael has moved on from his reservation and fractured past. When a man who shares his violent secret seeks vengeance, Michael goes to great lengths to protect his new life with his wife and boss from the demons of his past.

Don't Breathe 2

Thriller, Horror | Streaming: September 3 | Theaters: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Stephen Lang, Bobby Schofield, Rocci Williams, Adam Young, Christian Zagia, Steffan Rhodri, Stephanie Arcila, Diaana Babnicova

Synopsis: The Blind Man has been hiding out for several years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a young girl orphaned from a devastating house fire. Their quiet life together is shattered when a group of criminals kidnap the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to save her.

Karen

Horror, Thriller | IMDb

Starring: Taryn Manning, Cory Hardrict, Gregory Alan Williams, Coke Daniels

Synopsis: KAREN follows Karen Drexler (Taryn Manning), a racist white woman who makes it her personal mission to displace the new Black family that has just moved in next door to her. Community activist Malik (Cory Hardrict) and his wife Imani (Jasmine Burke) are the couple who have just moved to the Atlanta suburb, but they won't be backing down without a fight.

We Need to Do Something

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Pat Healy, Vinessa Shaw, Sierra McCormick, John James Cronin, Lisette Alexis

Synopsis: After Melissa and her family seek shelter from a storm, they become trapped. With no sign of rescue, hours turn to days and Melissa comes to realize that she and her girlfriend Amy might have something to do with the horrors that threaten to tear her family - and the entire world, apart.

August 27

Vacation Friends

Comedy | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Meredith Hagner, Yvonne Orji, Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor, Lynn Whitfield, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Carlos Santos

Synopsis: When a straight-laced couple that has fun with a rowdy couple on vacation in Mexico return to the States, they discover that the crazy couple they met in Mexico followed them back home and decide to play tricks on them.

He's All That

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Rachael Leigh Cook, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, Myra Molloy, Matthew Lillard

Synopsis: In this reimagining of 1999's She's All That, teen social media influencer Padgett's humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: she swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL.

Afterlife of the Party

Comedy, Fantasy, Drama, Romance | Streaming: September 2 | IMDb

Starring: Victoria Justice, Midori Francis, Robyn Scott, Adam Garcia, Timothy Renouf, Gloria García, Spencer Sutherland, Myfanwy Waring

Synopsis: A social butterfly experiences the biggest party foul during her birthday week. To her surprise, she's given a second chance to right her wrongs on Earth by reconnecting with loved ones, and most importantly, prove that she's worthy enough to get into the big VIP room in the sky.

American Sausage Standoff

Comedy | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Antony Starr, Ewen Bremner, W. Earl Brown, Clark Middleton, Chance Kelly, Joshua Harto, Pia Mechler, Gareth Williams

Synopsis: A character driven comedy about sausages and friendship. Set in small-town America, it's a story about two hopeless dreamers who join forces in a quest to erect the ultimate German sausage restaurant.

Ellie and Abbie (and Ellie's Dead Aunt)

Comedy, Romance | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Marta Dusseldorp, Zoe Terakes, Sophie Hawkshaw, Julia Billington, Rachel House, Bridie Connell, Chiara Gizzi, Madeleine Withington, Patrick James

Synopsis: School captain Ellie is seriously crushing on her rebellious classmate Abbie. Determined to ask her first love to the year 12 formal, Ellie devises a plan to go public with the invitation but before she can go through with it, her dead aunt Tara reappears from beyond the grave. Believing she's been brought back from the dead to be Ellie's fairy godmother, Tara dishes out unwanted dating advice based on her life as an out lesbian in the '80s.

Summertime

Comedy, Drama, Music | Streaming: August 27 | Theaters: July 9 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Austin Antoine, Marquesha Babers, Bryce Banks, Bene't Benton, Amaya Blankenship, Caedmon Branch, Mila Cuda, Gabriela de Luna, Joel Dupont

Synopsis: Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of 25 young Angelinos intersect. A skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, a limo driver—they all weave in and out of each other's stories. Through poetry they express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. One of them just wants to find someplace that still serves good cheeseburgers.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Animation, Action, Fantasy | Streaming: August 23 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Theo James, Lara Pulver, Graham McTavish, Mary McDonnell

Synopsis: The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story: Before Geralt, there was his mentor Vesemir -- a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically-fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

No Man of God

Crime, Drama, History | Streaming: August 27 | Theaters: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Elijah Wood, Luke Kirby, Aleksa Palladino, Robert Patrick

Synopsis: In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy's execution.

Cody's Review: This is neither the story of the serial killer Ted Bundy nor the FBI profiler Ted Hagmaier, it's the story of the two of them together. The movie begins in 1985, shortly after the launch of the FBI's profiler program that aims to interview and learn from serial killers and other violent criminals. We follow along over the course of four years as Bundy and Hagmaier get to know each other through a series of interviews, ultimately leading up to the execution in January of 1989. In truth, this is both the story of one of the most famous serial killers in history, and also the man that got to know him better than anybody. At times, the interviews feel like a psychological game of cat and mouse, and at others they are simply friends. While this is not a documentary, but rather a retelling of the events, it benefits from Ted Hagmaier's direct input. In many ways, this gives a context to Bundy that was never available in the past, aiming to remind people that no person or story is ever as simple or two-dimensional as it is often made to appear. No Man of God is surprisingly welcoming, despite it's dark subject matter. The story has good pacing and it's only near the end, with a single story, that some people may find difficult to hear. As far as technical details go, this looks and feels like a film from the late 80s, but with naturally higher production value and techniques. The sets and wardrobe match the faded color tones and institutional look that were all too common. Acting is spot on, never feeling over the top or sensationalized. Verdict: No Man of God obviously isn't for everybody; it's not an exciting or action-packed film, but if you're at all curious, I would recommend it. Of course, for fans of true crime, or those singularly interested in stories about Ted Bundy, you don't need me to say this is for you.

Respect

Music, Drama, History, Documentary | Streaming: August 27 | Theaters: August 13 | IMDb

Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Mary J. Blige, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore

Synopsis: The rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom.

The Colony

Science Fiction, Thriller | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Nora Arnezeder, Iain Glen, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Sope Dirisu, Sebastian Roché, Joel Basman, Cloé Albertine Heinrich, Bella Bading, Nicola Perot

Synopsis: In the not-too-distant future: after a global catastrophe has wiped out nearly all of humanity on Earth, an elite astronaut from Space Colony Kepler must make a decision that will seal the fate of the people on both planets.

Rushed

Thriller, Drama | IMDb

Starring: Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Robert Patrick, Jake Weary, Peri Gilpin, Lily Rosenthal, Jay Jay Warren, Ellie Frankel, Justin Linville, Brian O'Halloran

Synopsis: Barbara O’Brien, an Irish Catholic mother, has her life turned upside-down when her son, a freshman in college, is involved in a tragic hazing incident. Taking justice into her own hands, she travels across the country recording mothers who have lost sons to hazing in an effort to prove the university’s liability. When she is confronted by corruption and cover ups, she seeks revenge on the one person she finds truly responsible, proving that hell hath no fury like a mother scorned.

Behemoth

Horror | Streaming: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Josh Eisenberg, Paul Statman, Jennifer Churchich, Richard Wagner, Whitney Nielsen, Angela Nicholas, Vadym Krasnenko

Synopsis: Joshua Riverton (Josh Eisenberg) spent 10 years working for a global chemical behemoth, notorious for their environmental negligence. When his daughter develops a mysterious illness, he steps forward as a whistle-blower, throwing his life into chaos. He's convinced that his company's negligence has made his daughter sick, and there are dark forces hiding the truth. When given the chance to confront his old boss, Dr. Woeland (Paul Statman), he allows a standoff to escalate into violence, and Josh is shot in the process. Now Josh is on the run, eating painkillers, and holding Woeland hostage. Josh demands answers about his daughter's illness, but with each passing moment around Woeland, Josh's grasp on reality begins to unravel. Is it the painkillers, or is Woeland more than he seems? Are the dark forces all in Josh's head, or has he stumbled onto a terrifying league of evil?

The Stairs

Horror | Streaming: August 27 | Theaters: August 12 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Trin Miller, Thomas Wethington, John Schneider, Kathleen Quinlan, Adam Korson, Brent Bailey, Mark Klein, Sandy Klein, Arika Toney

Synopsis: In 1997, 11 year old Jesse finds a mysterious staircase in the woods and disappears - - 20 years later, a group of hikers, set off into the very same woods. Unfortunately for them, they come face to face with the very same set of stairs Jesse discovered all those years ago.

The Last Matinee

Drama, Horror, [Spanish] | Streaming: August 24 | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Luciana Grasso, Ricardo Islas, Julieta Spinelli, Franco Duran, Pedro Duarte

Synopsis: The audience attending the last showing of a horror film in a small downtown cinema are terrorized by a murderer who begins to pick them off, one by one. The only person to notice that something strange is going on is the projectionist’s daughter.

August 20

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Action, Adventure | Streaming: August 17 (free on Paramount+ September 6) | Theaters: July 23 | IMDb

Starring: Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais, Steven Allerick, Peter Mensah

Synopsis: After saving the life of their heir apparent, tenacious loner Snake Eyes is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage where he is taught the ways of the ninja warrior. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Reminiscence

Science Fiction, Mystery, Romance | Streaming: August 20 | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Daniel Wu, Cliff Curtis, Angela Sarafyan, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira, Mojean Aria

Synopsis: Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Sweet Girl

Action, Thriller, Drama | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa

Synopsis: Devoted family man Ray Cooper, vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer. But when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Isabela Merced) in harm's way, Ray's mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Rare Beasts

Romance, Comedy, Drama | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Billie Piper, Lily James, David Thewlis, Kerry Fox, Leo Bill, Jonjo O'Neill, Antonia Campbell-Hughes, Emily Taaffe, Montserrat Lombard

Synopsis: Mandy is a mother, a writer, a nihilist. Mandy is a modern woman in a crisis. Raising a son in the midst of a female revolution, mining the pain of her parents' separation and professionally writing about a love that no longer exists, she falls upon a troubled man, Pete, who’s searching for a sense of worth, belonging and ‘restored’ Male identity.

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy | Streaming: August 20 (Paramount+) | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Iain Armitage, Will Brisbin, Ron Pardo, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Jimmy Kimmel

Synopsis: The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone's favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!

The Loud House Movie

Family, Animation, Comedy, TV Movie | Streaming: August 20 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Asher Bishop, Catherine Taber, Liliana Mumy, Nika Futterman, Cristina Pucelli, Jessica DiCicco, Grey DeLisle, Lara Jill Miller, Jill Talley

Synopsis: The Loud family travel to Scotland and discover they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The family quickly indulge in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever when they discover their ancestral home is a castle.

Cryptozoo

Animation, Fantasy | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Lake Bell, Michael Cera, Alex Karpovsky, Zoe Kazan, Louisa Krause, Angeliki Papoulia, Thomas Jay Ryan, Peter Stormare, Grace Zabriskie

Synopsis: Visionary comic book writer/artist/filmmaker Dash Shaw's vibrant, fantastical animated feature follows cryptozookeepers through a richly-drawn hallucinatory world as they struggle to capture a baku (a legendary dream-eating hybrid creature) and begin to wonder if they should display these rare beasts in the confines of a zoo, or if these mythical creatures should remain hidden and unknown. Featuring the voice talents of Lake Bell, Zoe Kazan, Michael Cera, Louisa Krause, Peter Stormare, Thomas Jay Ryan, Grace Zabriskie and Angeliki Papoulia, CRYPTOZOO is written and directed by Shaw, with Jane Samborski directing the stunning animation.

Habit

Crime, Comedy, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 or 24 | IMDb

Starring: Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale, Paris Jackson, Josie Ho, Bria Vinaite, Libby Mintz, Larissa Andrade, Andreja Pejic, Hana Mae Lee

Synopsis: The story of a streetwise party girl who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out - by masquerading as a Catholic nun.

The Green Knight

Fantasy, Adventure, Drama | Streaming: August 19 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, David Lowery, David Lowery, Tim Headington, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston, Theresa Steele Page, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Macdara Kelleher, Ashley Levinson, Andrew Droz Palermo, David Lowery, Daniel Hart, Jade Healy, Louise Kiely

Synopsis: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, THE GREEN KNIGHT tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

Annette

Drama, Romance, Music | Streaming: August 20 (Amazon Prime) | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, Rila Fukushima, Devyn McDowell, Angèle, Rebecca Dyson-Smith, Ron Mael, Russell Mael

Synopsis: The story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.

Stillwater

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 | Theaters: July 30 | IMDb

Starring: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin, Lilou Siauvaud, Deanna Dunagan, Idir Azougli, Anne Le Ny, Moussa Maaskri, Isabelle Tanakil, Naidra Ayadi, April Warren, Tom McCarthy, Tom McCarthy, Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, Steve Golin, Tom McCarthy, Jonathan King, Liza Chasin, Jeff Skoll, David Linde, Robert Kessel, Thomas Bidegain, Tom McArdle, Philip Messina, Gilles Graziano

Synopsis: Unemployed roughneck Bill Baker (Academy Award® winner Matt Damon) travels from Oklahoma to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter Allison (Academy Award® nominee Abigail Breslin). Imprisoned for a murder she claims she did not commit. Allison seizes on a new tip that could exonerate her and presses Bill to engage her legal team But Bill eager to prove his worth and regain his daughters trust, takes matters into his own hands. He is quickly stymied by language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system until he meets French actress Virginie (Camille Cottin), mother to eight-year-old Maya (Lilou Siauvaud). Together, these unlikely allies embark on a journey of discovery, truth, love and liberation.

Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Nick Broomfield, Pam Brooks, Nick Broomfield, Kyle Gibbon, Shani Hinton, Marc Hoeferlin, Barney Broomfield

Synopsis: Last Man Standing takes a look at Death Row and how L.A.’s street gang culture had come to dominate its business workings, as well as an association with corrupt LA police officers who were also gang affiliated. It would be this world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would claim the lives of the world’s two greatest rappers: Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Bring Your Own Brigade

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 (Paramount+ / CBS News app) | Theaters: August 6 | IMDb

Starring: Lucy Walker, Holly Becker, Julian Cautherley, Lyn Davis Lear, Lucy Walker, Bill Benenson, Laurie Benenson, Kathryn Everett, Carmen Delaney, Christy Denes

Synopsis: In early November 2018, raging wildfires killed 88 residents and destroyed tens of thousands of homes in the cities of Malibu and Paradise, two very different California communities. In her new verité documentary, two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker captures the heroism and horror of that unfathomable disaster. Her character-driven exposé, Bring Your Own Brigade, also answers a question humanity can no longer afford to ignore: Why are catastrophic wildfires increasing in number and severity around the world, and can anything be done to lessen the staggering death and destruction they cause? Drawing on hundreds of hours of astonishing wildfire footage and featuring interviews with survivors, firefighters and scientists, the film reveals that short of solving global warming there are numerous, often simple steps that can be taken to not only mitigate the catastrophic devastation caused by wildfires, but restore health and balance to woodlands that have been mismanaged for far too long. But does society have what it takes to put aside short-term interests and outmoded thinking to confront a crisis that's quite literally burning our world to the ground?

Under the Volcano

Documentary, Music | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Andy Summers (The Police), Gerry Beckley, Giles Martin, Guy Fletcher (Dire Straits), Jimmy Buffet, Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits), Midge Ure, Nick Rhodes (Duran Duran), Roger Glover (Deep Purple), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Sting (The Police), Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath), Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire) and more!

Synopsis: Under the Volcano charts the rise and fall of AIR Studios Montserrat, the recording studio at the centre of the pop universe in the 1980s. Built by Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin in 1979, AIR Studios Montserrat was a custom-built, state-of-the-art recording facility tucked away on a Caribbean paradise. In the shadow of an active volcano, the studio not only attracted the biggest musical talent on the planet, but was the birthplace of mega-hits such as Money for Nothing and Every Breath You Take. For a decade, AIR Montserrat formed the backdrop to monumental events in music history including the break-up of The Police, the reunion of The Rolling Stones, and the reinvigoration of Paul McCartney after the tragic murder of John Lennon. After a decade of hits, and at the peak of its popularity, the studio was destroyed when the island was hit by a series of devastating natural disasters. Through personal accounts and backed by a blistering soundtrack, Under the Volcano is the definitive account of George Martin’s Studio at the end of the world, a place that generated a perfect storm of talent, technology and isolation, ushering in music that would live on long after the last tape rolled.

The Truffle Hunters

Documentary | Theaters: March 5 (limited) | IMDb

Starring: Piero Botto, Sergio Cauda, Maria Cicciù

Synopsis: Deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy, a handful of men, seventy or eighty years young, hunt for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle-which to date has resisted all of modern science's efforts at cultivation.

Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Truman Capote, Tennessee Williams, Dick Cavett, David Frost, Bill Boggs, Merv Griffin

Synopsis: The parallel lives of writer Truman Capote (1924-84) and playwright Tennessee Williams (1911-83): two friends, two geniuses who, while creating sublime works, were haunted by the ghosts of the past, the shadow of constant doubt, the demon of addictions and the blinding, deceptive glare of success.

In the Same Breath

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Nanfu Wang, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Jarred Alterman, Peter Alton, Nanfu Wang

Synopsis: Recounts the experiences of people on the ground in the earliest days of the novel coronavirus and the way two countries dealt with its initial spread, from the first days of the outbreak in Wuhan to its rampage across the United States. Directed with a deeply personal approach by Wang, who was born in China and now lives in the United States, the film explores the early confusion and parallel campaigns by authorities to try to contain the virus as well as shape the public narrative through misinformation, resulting in a devastating impact on citizens of both countries.

The Seer and the Unseen

Documentary | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Sara Dosa, Nion McEvoy, Jon Shenk, Richard Berge, Leslie Berriman, Erin Casper

Synopsis: A magic realist fable about invisible elves, financial collapse and the surprising power of belief, told through the story of an Icelandic woman - a real life Lorax who speaks on behalf of nature under threat.

Risen

Science Fiction, Drama, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Nicole Schalmo, Jack Campbell, Kenneth Trujillo, Marcus Johnson, Lily Brown, Natalie Rose, Eddie Arya, Eddie Arya, Eddie Arya, Peita Breese

Synopsis: Disaster unfolds when a meteor strikes a small town, turning the environment uninhabitable and killing everything in the surrounding area. Exobiologist Lauren Stone is called to find answers to the unearthly event. As she begins to uncover the truth, imminent danger awakens and it becomes a race against time to save mankind.

Howling Village

Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Ayaka Miyoshi, Ryota Bando, Rinka Otani, Tsuyoshi Furukawa, Hina Miyano, Renji Ishibashi, Takamasa Suga, Megumi Okina, Reiko Takashima

Synopsis: After her brother goes missing, a young psychologist visits an infamous haunted and cursed location known as 'Howling Village' to investigate his disappearance and uncover her family's dark history.

Stay Out of the Attic

Horror | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Ryan Francis, Morgan Alexandria, Bryce Fernelius, Michael Flynn

Synopsis: A diverse group of ex-cons-turned-professional-movers are convinced by their creepy client to pull an all-nighter for a generous pay bump. It turns out their client is a Nazi surgeon, and his living experiments are rotting in the attic. As the night progresses and rooms are cleared, they slowly uncover the horrors that exist inside his old Victorian mansion. Together, they must find a way to escape this house of horrors.

Shook

Horror | Streaming: August 17 | IMDb

Starring: Daisye Tutor, Emily Goss, Nicola Posener, Mythica Series, Octavius J. Johnson

Synopsis: When Mia, a social media star, becomes the target of an online terror campaign, she has to solve a series of tests to prevent people she cares about from getting murdered. But is it real? Or is it just a game at her expense?

Jakob's Wife

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 19 | IMDb

Starring: Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Nyisha Bell, Mark Kelly, Sarah Lind, Robert Rusler, Bonnie Aarons, Phil Brooks

Synopsis: Anne married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with “The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob (Fessenden) realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted.

Demonic

Horror | Streaming: August 20 | Theaters: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, Michael Rogers

Synopsis: A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed in this horror-thriller from director Neill Blomkamp.

The Girl Who Got Away

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: August 20 | IMDb

Starring: Lexi Johnson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Kaye Tuckerman, Willow McCarthy, Ned Van Zandt, Audrey Grace Marshall, Geoffrey Cantor, Anni Krueger, Cade Tropeano

Synopsis: Massena, New York, 1998. A decade of terror comes to a close with the capture of Elizabeth Caulfield, a woman who kidnapped five young girls and pretended they were her own. Only one girl, Christina Bowden, managed to get away with her life, the other four found buried behind Caulfield's decrepit home... 20 years later, Caulfield has escaped from prison and launches a deadly pursuit to finish what she began. Christina's seemingly perfect life comes crashing down around her as the secrets of her past come back to haunt her.

Upcoming

Here are some of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon. Links are added when possible, but many services won't have pages for these services until they go live. Release dates may change without notice, so not all of these dates will turn out to be accurate.

Candyman

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 11 or 27 (based on box office totals) | Theaters: August 27 | IMDb

Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Tony Todd, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Vanessa Williams, Cassie Kramer, Rebecca Spence, Kyle Kaminsky

Synopsis: Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. After a chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.

Nightbooks

Family, Horror, Fantasy | Streaming: September 15 | IMDb

Starring: Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, Krysten Ritter, Luxton Handspiker, Liam Couvion, Eden Gjoka

Synopsis: Alex (Winslow Fegley) is a creative boy with a strong passion for writing scary stories. But when he's labeled weird and rejected for what he likes, he swears he'll never write again. That's when an evil witch (Krysten Ritter), captures him in her magical apartment in New York City and demands that he tell her a new tale every night if he wants to stay alive. Trapped inside with Lenore, the witch's spiteful cat watching his every move, Alex meets Yasmin (Lidya Jewett), another young prisoner who has learned how to survive the witch's wicked whims. With Yasmin's help, Alex must learn to embrace what makes him unique -- his love for scary stories -- and rewrite his own destiny to break them free.

Schumacher

Documentary | Streaming: September 15 | IMDb

Starring: Michael Schumacher, Mick Schumacher, Corinna Schumacher, Ralf Schumacher, Rolf Schumacher, Gina Schumacher, Jean Todt, Bernie Ecclestone, Sebastian Vettel

Synopsis: Followed by millions worldwide. His strong will and triumphant fight to win against all odds put Michael Schumacher at the centre of global attention. Michael Schumacher's journey has captured the imagination of millions, but there is a lot more than motor racing to the success of this very private man. However, it is not only his fighting spirit and striving for perfection that define Michael Schumacher as a person; his self-doubt and insecurities complete the picture of a sensitive and reflected man. At the heart of Michael's story are his parents, his children and Corinna Schumacher, his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life. They are now ready to tell his story.

Death on the Nile

Crime, Drama, Mystery | Theaters: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Sophie Okonedo, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot

Synopsis: Detective Hercule Poirot investigates the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on the Nile River.

Lady of the Manor

Comedy, Fantasy | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Judy Greer, Justin Long, Luis Guzmán, Ryan Phillippe, Angela Alise, Nick Morgulis

Synopsis: Past and present collide in this supernaturally funny buddy comedy when stoner-slacker Hannah (Melanie Lynskey) is hired to portray Lady Wadsworth (Judy Greer), a Southern belle who died in 1875, in a tour at Wadsworth Manor. Hannah, a hot mess, figures she can fake it -- until the ghost of Lady Wadsworth appears! Lady Wadsworth tells Hannah it's time to change her wild ways -- and she'll haunt her until she does -- in this hilarious movie costarring Justin Long and Ryan Phillippe.

Cry Macho

Western, Drama | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven, Dwight Yoakam, Fernanda Urrejola, Horacio García Rojas, Paul Alayo, Brytnee Ratledge, Sebestien Soliz

Synopsis: Based on the book, "Cry Macho" stars Clint Eastwood as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. Crossing rural Mexico on their way back to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman may find his own sense of redemption through teaching the boy what it means to be a good man.

Copshop

Action, Thriller, Crime | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, Ryan O'Nan, Robert Walker Branchaud, Kaiwi Lyman, Marshall Cook

Synopsis: Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick: he sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. But jail can’t protect Murretto for long, and Viddick soon schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.

Last Night in Rozzie

Drama | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Neil Brown Jr., Jeremy Sisto, Nicky Whelan, Kevin Chapman

Synopsis: A tale of self-reflection and the importance of facing trauma, LAST NIGHT IN ROZZIE is a testament to the importance of confronting your past. Ronnie Russo (Neil Brown Jr, STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON), a successful lawyer in New York, is summoned back to his old Boston neighborhood, Roslindale, by his childhood best friend Joey Donovan (Jeremy Sisto, SIX FEET UNDER). Now on his deathbed, Joey has only one request for Ronnie--help him reunite with his 10-year-old son. Sympathetic to Joey's situation, Ronnie works to get closer to Joey's estranged ex-wife Pattie (Nicky Whelan, KNIGHT OF CUPS) to fulfill his friend's dying wish. However, the more he learns about the man that Joey has become, the more he questions his mission. Returning to his hometown after 25 years, Ronnie is forced to reconcile his traumatic past rooted in the last night he and Joey spent together as kids, and the repercussions that followed.

Prisoners of the Ghostland

Action, Thriller, Horror, Western, Comedy, Science Fiction | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Bill Moseley, Nick Cassavetes, TAK∴, Yuzuka Nakaya, YOUNG DAIS, Lorena Kotô, Canon Nawata

Synopsis: In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter Bernice has gone missing. The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.

The Duke

Drama, Comedy, Biography, True Story | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent, Matthew Goode, Aimee Kelly, Fionn Whitehead, Charlotte Spencer, Jack Bandeira, Anna Maxwell Martin, Sian Clifford

Synopsis: In 1961, Kempton Bunton, a 60-year old taxi driver, stole Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. It was the first (and remains the only) theft in the Gallery's history. Kempton sent ransom notes saying that he would return the painting on condition that the government invested more in care for the elderly -- he had long campaigned for pensioners to receive free television. What happened next became the stuff of legend. Only 50 years later did the full story emerge -- Kempton had spun a web of lies. The only truth was that he was a good man, determined to change the world and save his marriage -- how and why he used the Duke to achieve that is a wonderfully uplifting tale.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Musical, LGBTQ | Streaming: September 17 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan, Richard E. Grant

Synopsis: Inspired by true events, EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (newcomer Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue collar English town with a dream of life on stage. While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But it’s not all rainbows for Jamie as his unsupportive dad (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired career advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting, and to see the value in facing adversity stepping out of the darkness into the spotlight.

I'm Your Man

Comedy, Romance, Science Fiction | Theaters: September 17 or 24 | IMDb

Starring: Maren Eggert, Dan Stevens, Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Wolfgang Hübsch, Annika Meier, Falilou Seck, Jürgen Tarrach, Henriette Richter-Röhl, Monika Oschek

Synopsis: Alma is a scientist at Berlin's famous Pergamon Museum. In order to obtain research funds for her studies, she accepts an offer to participate in an extraordinary experiment. For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence designed to allow it to morph into that of her ideal life partner. Enter Tom, a machine in human form, created to make her happy.

23 Walks

Drama, Romance | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Dave Johns, Alison Steadman, Graham Turner, Martine Brown, Aaliyah Youssef Thomas, Liam Cointre, Marsha Millar, David Mounfield, Natalie Simpson

Synopsis: 23 Walks is a complex, tender and heart-warming comedy drama about finding love later in life. Dave (Dave Johns) and Fern (Alison Steadman), two older strangers, have been bruised by their individual circumstance. They meet walking their dogs in a North London park, and over the course of twenty-three walks together the romance begins to blossom. But Dave and Fern haven't been completely honest with one another and their future together may be threatened by the secrets they have withheld.

Blue Bayou

Drama | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, Linh Đan Phạm, Emory Cohen, Sydney Kowalske, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Brad Blanchard, Martin Bats Bradford

Synopsis: As a Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past as he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster

Documentary | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Sara Karloff, Guillermo del Toro, Ron Perlman, Stefanie Powers, Christopher Plummer, Peter Bogdanovich, John Landis, Lee Grant, Joe Dante

Synopsis: Drawing from dozens of interviews including Guillermo del Toro, John Landis, Roger Corman, Ron Perlman, Sara Karloff, Peter Bogdanovich, Christopher Plummer, Stefanie Powers, Lee Grant, Sir Christopher Frayling, and Kevin Brownlow, 'Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster' takes us to the heart of the man, with a gripping, intimate portrait of Karloff and the genre he helped define.

The Mad Women's Ball

Thriller | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Mélanie Laurent, Lou de Laâge, Emmanuelle Bercot, Benjamin Voisin, Lauréna Thellier, Grégoire Bonnet, Cyril Kuhnholtz, Martine Chevallier, Vincent Nemeth

Synopsis: The story of Eugenie, a luminous and passionate young girl at the end of the 19th century. Eugenie has a unique gift: she hears and sees the dead. When her family discovers her secret, she is taken by her father and brother to the neurological clinic at La Pitié Salpêtrière with no possibility of escaping her fate. A clinic, run by the eminent Professor Charcot. —allocine.fr

My Name Is Pauli Murray

Documentary | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Patricia Bell-Scott, Dolores Chandler, Brittney Cooper, Sonia Pressman Fuentes, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Tina Lu, Marghretta McBean, Ernest R. Myers, Mary Norris

Synopsis: Overlooked by history, Pauli Murray was a legal trailblazer whose ideas influenced RBG's fight for gender equality and Thurgood Marshall's landmark civil rights arguments. Featuring never-before-seen footage and audio recordings, a portrait of Murray's impact as a non-binary Black luminary: lawyer, activist, poet, and priest who transformed our world.

Killian & the Comeback Kids

Drama, Music | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Taylor A. Purdee, Nathan Purdee, Kassie DePaiva, John Donchak, Shane Andries, Shannon O'Boyle, Emily Mest, Yael Elisheva, Andrew O'Shanick

Synopsis: Killian & the Comeback Kids is the story of a young mixed race musician forced to return to his rural hometown after an expensive college degree. A chance encounter with a childhood acquaintance gives the summer new direction. They throw together a rag-tag band of other struggling locals for one shot to play a music festival coming to their once prosperous steel town. Armed with only folk-rock, Killian and the band hope to unite the community -- if just for one night. With its multi-racial cast and summer time concerts it still has some of the summer 2020 we all wish we could find.

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Drama | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Frankie Faison, Steve O'Connell, Enrico Natale, Ben Marten

Synopsis: The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain tells the true story of the final hours of the life of Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., an elderly African-American veteran with bipolar disorder, who was killed during a conflict with police officers who were sent to his home to check on him, when his medical alert device was mistakenly activated. Despite Chamberlain informing the officers there was a mistake and he did not have an emergency, they were recorded taunting him, ridiculing his military service, howling racial epithets at him, and finally, the officers broke his door down and shot him to death.

Live at Mister Kelly's

Documentary | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: David Marienthal, Ted Bogosian, Bob Newhart, Dick Smothers, Tom Smothers, Dick Gregory, Lainie Kazan, Herbie Hancock, Dick Cavett, Tim Reid, Fred Willard, Ramsey Lewis, Ted Bogosian, Ted Bogosian, Ted Bogosian, Scott Dummler, David Marienthal

Synopsis: The iconic Mister Kelly's, once called a "supernova in the local and national night life firmament," illuminated legendary Chicago's Rush Street, and the entire country, by launching talent like Barbra Streisand, Richard Pryor, Bob Newhart, Bette Midler and Steve Martin. Its visionary owners George and Oscar Marienthal smashed color and gender barriers to put unknown, controversial voices on stage and transform entertainment, as America knew it in the '50s, '60s, and '70s. Now, with the club long gone, and its star talent reaching its golden years, George's son David and director/screenwriter, Theodore Bogosian, go on a quest to collect the memories of the clubs before they are lost. Celebrity interviews now include Bob Newhart, the Smothers Brothers, Dick Gregory, Lainie Kazan, Herbie Hancock, Dick Cavett, Tim Reid, Fred Willard and Ramsey Lewis. The film portrays through interviews, live footage, photos, music, and song, the most beloved and famous talent of our time at the decisive moments when they showed up, dug deep, and broke in. How do you change the world with a laugh and a song? Find out in a film that documents the rise and fall of one of American entertainment's great proving grounds.

The Nowhere Inn

Comedy, Drama, Horror | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, Ezra Buzzington, Toko Yasuda, Dakota Johnson, Chris Aquilino, Drew Connick, Temma Louise Sall, Erica Acevado

Synopsis: When St. Vincent sets out to make a documentary about her music, the goal is to both reveal and revel in the unadorned truth behind her on-stage persona. But when she hires a close friend to direct, notions of reality, identity, and authenticity grow increasingly distorted and bizarre.

I Love Us

Crime, Drama, Romance | Streaming: September 17 | IMDb

Starring: Danny A. Abeckaser, Katie Cassidy, Harlow Jane, Jasper Polish

Synopsis: When a man born into a crime syndicate falls madly in love with a single mother, the existence he's never questioned collides with his hope to become a loving husband and father. After a life-altering event, it becomes evident that his life of corruption must come to an end, but there's only one way out -- a job that will free him from the syndicate and give his new family the life it deserves.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

Horror, Thriller | Streaming: September 21 | Theaters: July 16 | IMDb

Starring: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel, Carlito Olivero, Jay Erving, Avianah Abrahams, James Frain

Synopsis: Six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive as they discover all the games that they've played before.

Intrusion

Thriller | Streaming: September 22 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Freida Pinto, Logan Marshall-Green, Robert John Burke, Megan Elisabeth Kelly, Sarah Minnich, Hayes Hargrove, Mark Sivertsen, Brandon Fierro, Antonio Valles

Synopsis: When a husband and wife move to a small town, a home invasion leaves the wife traumatized and suspicious that those around her might not be who they seem.

Dear Evan Hansen

Music, Drama | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever, Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg, Nik Dodani, Colton Ryan, Danny Pino, DeMarius R. Copes

Synopsis: Evan Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety, unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.

Through the Glass Darkly

Thriller, Mystery | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Robyn Lively, Shanola Hampton, Judith Ivey, Michael Trucco, Katrina Norman, Kerry Cahill, Bethany Anne Lind, Nicholas Logan, Kinsley Isla Dillon

Synopsis: A year after Charlie's daughter disappears, another girl from Elrod, Georgia goes missing. Convinced there is a connection, Charlie draws suspicion and contempt from local law enforcement and townspeople as she stops at nothing to expose its most devastating and darkest secret.

Solitary

Science Fiction | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Johnny Sachon, Lottie Tolhurst, Brian Bovell, Connie Jenkins-Greig, Michael Condron, Raymond Bethley, Michael Absalom, Andre Pierre, Kelvin Hewlett

Synopsis: When Issac wakes up inside a room with no memory of how he got there, he discovers he's a prisoner sent into space to form Earth's first colony on another planet. The only thing worse than his fate is his unpredictable and ruinous cellmate, Alana, who is determined to destroy everything, including Issac.

My Little Pony: A New Generation

Animation, Family, Fantasy, Comedy, Music, Adventure | Streaming: September 24 (Netflix) | IMDb

Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Kimiko Glenn, James Marsden, Sofia Carson, Liza Koshy, Ken Jeong, Elizabeth Perkins, Jane Krakowski, Phil LaMarr

Synopsis: The unimaginable has happened: Equestria has lost its magic. Earth Ponies, Unicorns, and Pegasi are no longer friends and now live separated by species. But idealistic Earth Pony Sunny (Vanessa Hudgens) is determined to find a way to bring enchantment and unity back to their world. Teaming up with open-hearted Unicorn Izzy (Kimiko Glenn), the pair travel to faraway lands where they encounter the likes of charismatic and brave Pegasi Pipp (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy) and the ever-responsible fellow Earth Pony Hitch (James Marsden). Their mission is full of misadventures, but these new best friends each possess their own unique and special gifts that may be just what this ponyverse needs to restore magic and prove that even little ponies can make a big difference.

The Starling

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Loretta Devine, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao

Synopsis: A married couple suffers a hardship, leading Jack to head off to deal with his grief while Lilly remains in the "real" world, dealing with her own guilt. As if Lilly's troubles weren't bad enough, a starling that has nested in her backyard begins to harass and attack her and she becomes comically obsessed with killing it. Lilly eventually finds guidance from Larry, a quirky psychologist-turned-veterinarian with a troubled past of his own. The two form a unique and unlikely friendship as they each help the other to explore, acknowledge and confront their problems.

Lone Wolf

Drama | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Hugo Weaving, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Marlon Williams, Stephen Curry, Diana Glenn, Josh McConville, Tyler Coppin, Chris Bunton, Lawrence Mooney

Synopsis: It's not exactly what the Minister of Justice wants to be doing: watching an endless stream of video footage. But a former police officer is very insistent. Together, all this footage -- from hidden cameras, phone taps, Skype sessions and security surveillance -- can tell an interesting story. The focus here is on an obscure bookstore where a group of environmental activists are meeting in secret. Idealistic Winnie and her boyfriend Conrad want to disrupt the G20, but aren't aware that they are possibly being lured into a trap.

Birds of Paradise

Drama | Streaming: September 24 (Amazon Prime Video) | IMDb

Starring: Diana Silvers, Kristine Froseth, Jacqueline Bisset

Synopsis: Two dancers at an elite ballet academy in Paris, must compete for a contract to join the highly coveted Opéra National de Paris as they confront their competitive nature, sexual awakenings and how far they would go to win.

On These Grounds (a.k.a. Spring Valley)

Documentary | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Vivian Anderson, Janae Davis, Garrett Zevgetis, Ariana Garfinkel, Jeff Consiglio, Chico Colvard, Vanessa Carr, Jeff Consiglio, Chanda Dancy

Synopsis: An explosive video goes viral, showing a white school resource officer in South Carolina pull a Black teenager from her school desk and throw her across the floor. An outraged nation divides over who is at fault and what role race played in the incident. Healer-Activist Vivian Anderson uproots her life in NYC and moves to South Carolina to help the girl and dismantle the system behind the

This Is the Year

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: September 24 | IMDb

Starring: Vanessa Marano, Bug Hall, Alyssa Jirrels, Laura Marano, Jeff Garlin, Gregg Christie, Kate Katzman, Jake Short, Lorenzo James Henrie

Synopsis: In a last ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, a nerdy high school senior (Lorenzo Henrie) and his best friends embark on a road trip to see their favorite band at the biggest music festival of the year, only to discover true love in the most unexpected place. This Is The Year is a feel-good, contemporary spin on many of the classic 80's movies that resonated with that era's youth. It aims to address the issues facing teens today - speaking their language and breaking through with a story that actually means something.

Theatrical releases

If you're up for hitting the theaters, here's a list of releases that just made it to the big screen. Only titles from the last two weeks will be listed here.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Streaming: October 18 | Theaters: September 3 | IMDb

Starring: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng

Synopsis: Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng

The Card Counter

Drama, Thriller, Action | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Slaughter, Amye Gousset, Joel Michaely, Ekaterina Baker, Alexander Babara

Synopsis: William Tell just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.

Queenpins

Comedy, Crime | Streaming: September 30 (Paramount+) | Theaters: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Kristen Bell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Paul Walter Hauser, Vince Vaughn, Joel McHale, Bebe Rexha, Dayo Okeniyi, Nick Cassavetes, Michael Masini

Synopsis: Bored and frustrated suburban homemaker Connie and her best pal JoJo, a vlogger with dreams, turn a hobby into a multi-million-dollar counterfeit coupon caper. After firing off a letter to the conglomerate behind a box of cereal gone stale, and receiving an apology along with dozens of freebies, the duo hatch an illegal coupon club scheme that scams millions from mega-corporations and delivers deals to legions of fellow coupon clippers. On the trail to total coupon dominance, a hapless Loss Prevention Officer from the local supermarket chain joins forces with a determined U.S. Postal Inspector in hot pursuit of these newly minted “Queenpins” of pink collar crime.

Language Lessons

Drama, Comedy | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Natalie Morales, Mark Duplass, Desean Terry, Christine Quesada

Synopsis: When Adam's (Mark Duplass) husband surprises him with weekly Spanish lessons, he's unsure about where or how this new element will fit into his already structured life. But when tragedy strikes, his Spanish teacher, Cariño (Natalie Morales), becomes a lifeline he didn't know he needed. Adam develops an unexpected and complicated emotional bond with Cariño--but do you really know someone just because you've experienced a traumatic moment with them? Bittersweet, honest, and at times darkly funny, LANGUAGE LESSONS is a disarmingly moving exploration of platonic love.

Show Me the Father

Documentary | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Jim Daly, Jonathan Evans, Tony Evans

Synopsis: Everyone has a unique father story. Whether positive or painful, it’s always personal and can deeply affect the core of our identity and direction of our lives. Providing a fresh perspective on the roles of fathers in today’s society, SHOW ME THE FATHER invites you to think differently about how you view your earthly father, and how you personally relate to God.

The Wonderful: Stories from the Space Station

Documentary | Streaming: September 13 | Theaters: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: George Abbey, Ken Bowersox, Cady Coleman, Samantha Cristoforetti, Frank Culbertson, Mike Foale, Scott Kelly, Sergei Krikalev, Tim Peake

Synopsis: In unusual circumstances, scientists from different countries work together to achieve a common scientific goal. Locked in their spinning space lab, they are isolated from the world — family and friends - and can only watch from the outside as life on Earth continues without them. The space station is a monument not only to the weaknesses of humanity, but also to its ability to do the impossible for the sake of life in space.

The Alpinist

Documentary | Theaters: September 10 (Sept 23 in UK) | IMDb

Starring: Marc-André Leclerc, Brette Harrington, Alex Honnold, Reinhold Messner, Barry Blanchard, Michelle Kuipers

Synopsis: When filmmaker Peter Mortimer encounters an elusive young climber named Marc-André Leclerc, an evolution in free solo mountaineering unfolds. Along the two-year journey up high alpine peaks and steep frozen waterfalls, Peter explores Marc’s connection to nature, his uncompromising quest for adventure, and the risks he takes to pursue his passion.

Small Engine Repair

Drama, Thriller | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, Jordana Spiro, Ciara Bravo, Ashlie Atkinson, Josh Helman, John Rothman, Jenna Lamia, Joshua Bitton

Synopsis: Blue collar childhood buddies Frank, Swaino and Packie - deeply bonded over Frank’s daughter Crystal, who they helped raise - meet off-hours one night in Frank’s out-of-the-way repair shop under cloudy circumstances that only Frank seems to have a handle on. Enter Chad, a rich, college jock, whose arrival ignites a long-simmering resentment that sets this dark, twisty drama on its breathless course.

The Capote Tapes

Documentary | Streaming: September 10 (UK only) | Theaters: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Truman Capote

Synopsis: Newly discovered interviews with friends of Truman Capote made by Paris Review co-founder George Plimpton invigorate this fascinating documentary on the author (and socialite) behind Breakfast at Tiffany’s and In Cold Blood, while situating Capote in the 20th-century American literary canon.

Azor

Drama | Streaming: September 10 | IMDb

Starring: Fabrizio Rongione, Stéphanie Cléau, Elli Medeiros, Juan Pablo Geretto, Alexandre Trocki, Yvain Juillard, Carmen Iriondo, Gilles Privat, Juan Trench

Synopsis: Yvan De Wiel, a private banker from Geneva, is going to an Argentina in the midst of a dictatorship to replace his partner, the object of the most worrying rumours, who disappeared overnight. Between hushed lounges, swimming pools and gardens under surveillance, a remote duel between two bankers who, despite different methods, are the accomplices of a discreet and merciless form of colonization.

We'll keep this list updated frequently, so keep coming back to see what's new.

Image credit: Mc Jefferson Agloro