There's nothing Google loves more than to experiment with redesigns. With the power of server-side updates, you'll often see one of your most-used apps flash an all-new look — before it disappears in the blink of an eye. That's what happened earlier this summer when the classic hamburger menu began disappearing from Google Weather's search bar. After flipping the switch off and on a few times, it seems its redesign is finally here to stay.

As of Google version 12.34 (as well as the 12.35 beta), all Android users should have access to Weather's new design (via 9to5Google). Although not a ton has changed compared to the older version of the app, one element noticeably missing is the hamburger menu, usually contained in the search bar.

Like the Play Store and Photos before it, Weather has dropped its menu icon from the search bar in place of your profile photo. It's a small change, but one that looks more modern next to Google's litany of other apps. Otherwise, this is the same weather app we've known and loved for years — even the white status bar issue that plagued this redesign back in May has been fixed.

If you still aren't seeing this new look on your phone, make sure you're running the newest version of the Google app. You can find it using the Play Store link below or grab the latest APK from APK Mirror.