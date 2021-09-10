Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, so it's time to check out some Play Store app and game sales, including today's standouts. First up is a solid discount on 9th Dawn III, a fantastic RPG that offers deep gameplay and hours of fun. Next, I have a sale for Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, a great action RPG that now offers full controller support. Last but not least, there's a reduced price for Swim Out, an atmospheric puzzle game that offers a lovely summertime theme. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 14 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- English for all! Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Nav Aid Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Number to word converter offline $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- DoliDroid for Dolibarr ERP & CRM $21.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Breacher Story $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sol 705 Complete Adventure $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Connect - colorful casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Emoji Quiz - Combine emojis to guess words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Merge Attack PvP: Attack on Legion $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Matrix : What is the Batrix ? $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bluric $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Video Live Wallpaper - Video Wallpaper Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- RCIS Study Guide $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 11 hours
- WiFi Analyzer Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Best English Idioms & Phrases (Pro) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- IELTS Practice Pro (Band 9) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- BMI Calculator PRO $3.49 -> $1.75; Sale ends in 6 days
- Earthquake Network Pro - Realtime alerts $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EoEbooks $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Jazz Rock Guitar $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Lock Pro - Fingerprint, Smart lock, IRIS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Swim Out $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cyberlords - Arcology $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $2.49 -> $1.24; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super Dynamite Fishing Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest: Legendary Edition $19.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evoland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- My so-called future girlfriend [Visual Novel] $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Package Inc. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Traffix $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Draftmaster Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Railways $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Crayon Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aline Icon Pack - bold linear icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- LuX IconPack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Abstract Droid - 4K Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Droid - Amoled 4K Wallpapers $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radia Walls (SALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
Comments