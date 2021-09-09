There are two kinds of people in this world: those who are good at making playlists and those who are not. For everyone in the latter group — myself included — Spotify's personalized mixes are a lifesaver, staving off the frustrating experience of building a perfect blend of current tunes and old favorites. If you're tired of recommended collections, the world's largest dedicated music service is making it easier to perfect your playlists.

Spotify's newest music curation tool is "Enhance," and it's coming to Premium users in select regions next month. Unlike some of the app's recent additions, Enhance is designed to live directly in playlists, transforming mixes into personalized recommendations. Once you have access to the feature, just enable it in any of your playlists to access Spotify's famed suggestion engine — all without leaving your selections behind.

With Enhance turned on, up to 30 new tracks will be added to your mix, each separated by two of your own tracks and marked with a special icon. If you like the song suggestion, just tap the icon next to each entry to save it to the playlist. The service will never replace any of your picks, and presumably, you can remove a recommended track at any time.

It's the latest in a series of new features Spotify has debuted to make finding new artists and songs feel a lot more natural. It's not as collaborative as Blends, but it should be a cool way to expand your existing library — all without the actual effort of curating a playlist.