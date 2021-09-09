It's never a bad time to stock up on some chargers, especially as more smartphone manufacturers move away from including them in the box. There are endless options for third-party charging brands, but if you're looking for the best of the best, it's Anker all the way. The company's having a massive one-day sale on Amazon, so if you've been patiently waiting for some discounts, now's the time to buy.

Today's listing includes a ton of Anker products, from power bricks and cables to wireless docks and extension cords. If you're on the hunt for early stocking stuffers well before the holiday shopping season kicks off in full force, you can't go wrong with a 6-foot USB-C cable for just $8. It's the cheapest we've ever seen this particular cable, and it's one I swear by daily. It'll pair well with Anker's GaN 30W USB-C charger, a capable pocket-sized brick. And hey, if you're looking for something with a little more flexibility, the PowerCore Fusion III includes USB-C and USB-A ports for powering two devices at once.

Check out the complete list of products below:

Whatever you need to keep your gadgets charged, Anker has something for you. Don't wait too long on this sale, though — these prices are only good through the end of the day. Hit the link below to fulfill all of your charging needs.