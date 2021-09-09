Pixel owners who've hopped on the Android 12 beta, be aware: the Material You look, with its short-radius curvy shapes, invasion of the Google Sans typeface, and complementary colorsets in muted pastels, is coming to a load of Google Workspace apps in the next several weeks.

The Workspace blog has announced its launch timeline for the apps that have yet to flip over. Material You for:

Google Drive is available starting today with v2.21.330

Google Meet will be available from September 19 with v2021.09.19

Google Calendar will come September 20 with v2021.37

Any color coding you've set for calendar events or formatted text should remain the same after these dates.

Gmail users should already be able to experience Material You and its much-vaunted dynamic theming with the August 24th update. Docs, Sheets, and Slides made the switch on September 1 with version 1.24.342 on each app.

If you've managed to cling onto an old version of any of these apps, you can find updates from the Play Store or APK Mirror with the following links for Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Oh, and Drive, too.