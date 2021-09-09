Google has posted a teaser of the Pixel 6 just a day after it dropped the fifth and possibly final Android 12 beta. In the 30-second video, Google gives a quick but clear look at the Pixel 6's design and the various colors it will be available in. It also highlights the new Material You theme coming in Android 12 and the revamped new widgets.

Google also snuck in a look at its new Tensor SoC in the video that will power the Pixel 6 series. In the teaser, Google asks, "What if smartphones weren't just smart?" and "What if your phone saw you for who you are?" The Pixel 6 will seemingly be the answer to that with its "learning," "evolving," and "adapting" capabilities.

At the end of the video, Google reveals the Pixel 6 series will launch this fall.

Google also took to Instagram to post a Pixel 6 teaser with the caption "Certified Pixel Lovers." The image shared by the 'Made by Google' Instagram account shows the different Material You Android 12 widgets on the Pixel 6.

A closer look at the clock widgets in the photo reveals a "Tue 19" date. Google is rumored to put the Pixel 6 up for pre-order on October 19th, which is the only date left this year where the 19th day of the month falls on a Tuesday.

Google has already revealed a lot about the Pixel 6 series, with the various leaks not helping the case either. Google has traditionally launched new Pixel phones and other new hardware in October, so the teased date feels plausible.