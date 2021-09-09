Whether you're still working remotely or trying out a new hybrid situation, video conferences are still a common factor in the lives of millions of employees. Google Meet is one of the best ways to hold meetings online, in both one-on-one situations and company-wide keynotes. To make it easier to manage your video's appearance, Google is adding a dedicated effects panel to its UI.

This quick settings menu will be accessible both before and during a meeting, allowing you to quickly set, preview, and apply blurs and background images to your feed. You can find the panel in a meeting by tapping on the triple-dotted options button, then selecting "Apply visual effects" to open a sidebar menu. If you haven't joined a call yet, just select the "Effects" tab from Google's "green room" interface.

This feature is coming to all Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers beginning today, though it may take up to fifteen days to reach everyone. Admins can disable the feature if necessary, and it'll be turned off by default for all Education and Enterprise for Education domains. For everyone else, it'll make it just a little bit faster to control and manage your on-screen appearance — even if you're already in a call.