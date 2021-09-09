- ...
-
23
159.
On Android 12 Beta 5, the Pixel Launcher's search bar can find (almost) anything
-
5
160.
Android 12 follows up on its last Easter egg with a new Paint Chip widget
-
11
161.
Android 12 may warn you it's slowing down your Pixel's charging due to heat
-
0
162.
Here's what Android 12's new Private Compute Core is actually going to do
-
0
163.
Android 12's release candidate gets more Live Space features up and running
- View All 163 Articles In This Series
We're just weeks away from a stable build of Android 12 hitting smartphones, which means all of the final additions are falling into place. One of the tools we've been excited to try out for ourselves is Live Space, replacing the old At A Glance widget on Pixels. We finally have a new look at the feature, but we'll have to keep waiting for a future update to experiment with everything it'll offer.
Live Space came to Pixels way back in Beta 3, but Google didn't modify the actual widget itself outside of a name change. We know Live Space is intended to include some new contextual information, including shopping lists at stores, but until now, it's been lying dormant in Android 12. With yesterday's release candidate, that's finally changing. XDA's Mishaal Rahman tested out a few of its abilities, like upcoming calendar events, timers, and ongoing stopwatches that allow you to swipe through each listing.
Live Space, a revamped version of Google's At a Glance widget, seems to be partially working in Android 12 Beta 5. When there's an upcoming timer, ongoing stopwatch, and/or upcoming calendar event, I can swipe through multiple panes in the widget to see all of this info. pic.twitter.com/nJjXEkmcZr
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 8, 2021
That said, you might not be able to try it out yourself. Live Space — which is once again called At a Glance in settings, despite its previous name change in Beta 3 — is broken for most users, including writers here at AP. For example, on my Pixel 4a 5G, the settings menu is completely blank, and the widget no longer shows current weather conditions.
Left: Current widget, no weather. Middle: Timer displayed. Right: Broken settings menu.
While I wasn't able to test its calendar integration, stopwatches and timers are both supported at the moment. If both are running in the background, you can swipe between them, though it's not quite as clean as what Mishaal shows off in his screenshots above. Instead of a page indicator, you'll just need to know multiple tools are active at once.
Not exactly what you'd expect from a release candidate, but perhaps it'll get fixed in the coming weeks. I'll just have to distract myself with Google's new Paint Chip widget until Live Space is officially up and running.
Comments