After rolling out the ability to migrate your chats from iPhones to selected Samsung devices, WhatsApp is now working on letting you move your chat history from Android to iPhone. The first signs of this feature have been discovered in the latest build of WhatsApp beta for Android.

The details on how this feature will work are light at the moment, but WABetaInfo claims the process will require one to connect their Android device and iPhone via a USB-C to Lightning cable. Additionally, the Move to iOS app will also be required during the migration process. More details about this feature should be available in future WhatsApp beta builds.

WhatsApp currently requires one to use the Samsung Smart Switch app to migrate chats from iPhone to their Galaxy device. The Move to iOS app will likely play a similar role for iPhone users. We saw the begging of this process back in April, now it seems to be on the verge of completion with an Android-to-iOS component.

Unlike the iOS to Android migration feature that's currently limited to selected Samsung Galaxy devices, the option to migrate your WhatsApp chat history from Android to iPhone should be available across all devices.

WhatsApp first announced the ability to transfer chat history and media files from iPhones to selected Galaxy devices right after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 launch event last month. It started rolling out the feature recently and confirmed that it would eventually be available on other Android devices as well.

Transferring WhatsApp chat history between Android devices is still more convenient since the entire process happens over the cloud and no cable is required. Nonetheless, if you have been considering jumping to the dark side but were reluctant due to your precious WhatsApp chat history, things will soon become easier for you.