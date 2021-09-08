Last month Square Enix released the first three pixel remasters for the Final Fantasy series on the Play Store. These remasters aren't cheap, and seeing that the first two replaced games many of us had already paid for, these pixel remasters are difficult to get excited for. In Final Fantasy IV's case, the only way to play on Android is through the 3D remake ported from the Nintendo DS, which is still available but does not offer the pixel design of the original SNES game (known as FF II in the US). This is why many are patiently waiting for IV's pixel remaster to land on the Play Store. Essentially, a pixel version has been a long time coming, and the wait is almost over now that we know Square plans to launch IV's pixel remaster on September 8th.

This latest version of FINAL FANTASY IV, brings the original release to life with improvements and updates, including: Universally updated 2D pixel graphics redrawn for modern hardware, featuring iconic FINAL FANTASY character pixel designs created by the original artist and current collaborator, Kazuko Shibuya

Beautifully rearranged soundtracks, overseen by the original composer, Nobuo Uematsu

Improved gameplay, including updated controller controls, modernized UI, auto-battle options and more

Quality-of-life improvements including supplemental extras like the bestiary, illustration gallery, music player and the ability to save at any time

The quoted text above offers a short explainer of what everyone can expect from the Final Fantasy IV pixel remaster when it lands on September 8th. As expected, the 2D pixel graphics are all new, and fans will be treated to extra music and some QoL updates to the core gameplay, just like the last three remasters. For some reason, Square has avoided talking about how much the mobile versions of IV's remaster will cost, but seeing that III retails for $17.99, I expect similar pricing for IV.