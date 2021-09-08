Philips Hue recently launched early access for its new synchronization integration with Spotify and for those with wireless sound systems who've had to make good with some Hue hacks, it seems like a celebration dance is in order! We've got a step-by-step guide for you on how to get into the action.

Hue bulb owners haven't had an easy way to sync their lights to Sptofiy without having to give up on their favorite speakers. They've had to hub Spotify ops to either their desktop computer or TV (via the Hue Play HDMI sync box) and then attach cables from there to said speakers.

This new integration takes the hacks out of the picture, tying the Hue app with any running output from your Spotify account through the cloud, allowing you control the mood lighting right down to the beat. In order to try this new toy out, though, you'll need to jump over a couple of hurdles first.

To start off, you'll need join the early access program and you can do so by heading to the Explore tab in the Hue app and tapping on the Philips Hue + Spotify card. If you don't see this card, fret not — if you have some Hue lights and a Hue Bridge, it'll come to you eventually. Once you hit "Turn on early access," you'll then see a new tab pop up called Sync.

You'll see a list of options for how you want to sync your lights. Select "Spotify account" and cycle through the prompts which include a privacy agreement and logins for Philips Hue and Spotify — the integration works whether you pay for a subscription or stream it for free. These steps will link those accounts together.

After linkage, you'll be asked about which set of lights (ahem, "Entertainment area") you'll want to use this integration with — limited to 10 lights still, but so be it — and then select your digital assistant. If you use voice commands, you'll be referring to this integration as "music sync."

After all is said and done, you've got a place for controlling your Hue lights' colors, brightness, and intensity while letting Spotify handle what music you're playing and which hardware you play it on whether it's a Sonos soundbar or a JBL boombox — even if that hardware isn't in the same room as the lights... which you can enjoy, I guess.

Still testing, but it works quite well. It's not as responsive as the Hue Sync Windows app. I hope they can improve the algorithm. Also not as configurable. For example, I can define my own colors in the Windows Hue Sync, but limited to 5 presets + Auto in the cloud sync. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 8, 2021

Hi there! We’re experiencing technical difficulties with our Philips Hue + Spotify integration. We are aware and working on it. — Philips Hue (@tweethue) September 8, 2021

There are some limitations and tribulations when using a feature in the alpha-beta-ish phase such as a limit of five color combination presets in the app and some laggy response times. You can find answers to some FAQs at the bottom of this page.

Like most things in life, it's a work in progress, but the main functionality is there and it should open up a whole new world of audiovisual experiences for you.