Your high school math teacher probably once claimed you wouldn't always have a calculator on you to solve complicated algebra equations. Not only were they completely incorrect, but Google's calculator app is one of the best ways to add, subtract, and multiply to your heart's content. With Android 12 just weeks away from bringing Material You to the masses, it seems a redesign is finally in order.

Left: Old UI. Middle: New UI on Android 11. Right: New UI on Android 12.

Launching alongside Google's release candidate, this is an all-new visual refresh of the most popular calculator app on Android. As you might expect, Calculator now sports rounded edges and dedicated circular keys. By default, it uses blue and green hues to shade the entire interface, but on Android 12, it takes full advantage of Material You's dynamic themes. Purples, oranges, yellows — any color in your wallpaper is fair game, with dark mode variants available as well.

That said, you don't need to be running Android 12 to get this new look running right now. While you'll have to settle for the default color pack on Android 11, anyone can try out Google's new calculator app right now. Just download the latest APK from APK Mirror, then give your old math teacher a call to rub it in their face one last time.