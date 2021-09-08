Since late last year, Google Photos has been using a streamlined, but powerful algorithm to generate bunches of themed slideshows from users' libraries of photos and videos — including some back-of-the-catalog deep cuts. These collections of so-called Memories have been popping up from time to time and we've been keeping track of them as they've appeared.

Here's a list of specially-titled collections Google has generated up to September of 2021 along with a short description of what was captured in each one. We'll be posting new articles from here on out about new collections we find, so watch out for those.

September 2021

Artistic carvings - sculptures and other molded installations

- sculptures and other molded installations Rides and sun - potentially an iteration of April's "Rollercoasters and rides" collection

August 2021

Frozen delights - ice cold sweets (mainly anything with ice cream)

- ice cold sweets (mainly anything with ice cream) Look back in time - a collection of old artwork and sculptures

July 2021

Culture club - a day out at the fine arts museum

June 2021

Into the wild - all of your hikes and camping trips in the wilderness

- all of your hikes and camping trips in the wilderness The roar of the crowd - shots from the peanut gallery to the nosebleeds

- shots from the peanut gallery to the nosebleeds Windows aglow - stained glass and other glass installations

May 2021

Best of Spring 2021 via 9to5Google - As with the Best of Winter 2020, Google is also pushing photobooks for sale here

via 9to5Google - As with the Best of Winter 2020, Google is also pushing photobooks for sale here Blissful buzz via 9to5Google - cutesy crafted café beverages whether it's coffee, tea, or something else

via 9to5Google - cutesy crafted café beverages whether it's coffee, tea, or something else Hug it out - for all the human contact you're missing out on

- for all the human contact you're missing out on Memories Together - a perfect showcase for all of your group photos

- a perfect showcase for all of your group photos Pump you up / Pumping iron - flexing all of your muscles

- flexing all of your muscles Underwater adventures - below the surface either in the water or in an enclosed environment

- below the surface either in the water or in an enclosed environment Water's edge - photos taken on boardwalks, piers, and more

Thanks:

Navin,

Tiago

April 2021

Going for gold - athletic or even sporty subjects and scenes

- athletic or even sporty subjects and scenes Heart of the city - metropolitan skylines and scenes from around town

- metropolitan skylines and scenes from around town In the spotlight - live performances

- live performances Making a splash - Waterfalls, water parks, wherever water can be whipped up

- Waterfalls, water parks, wherever water can be whipped up Out in the country - scenes from plains and agriculture

- scenes from plains and agriculture Roller coasters and rides - amusement parks and the sort

- amusement parks and the sort Silent reflection - pictures from and around religious areas such as churches

- pictures from and around religious areas such as churches Splish splash - sippin' piña coladas poolside or diving from the paddleboard

- sippin' piña coladas poolside or diving from the paddleboard Vroom vroom - all the power you can stick in an engine atop four wheels (or fewer)

Thanks:

Navin,

Tiago

March 2021

Best of Winter 2020 - Google is using this seasonal opportunity to sell you on a printed compilation photobook

- Google is using this seasonal opportunity to sell you on a printed compilation photobook Bust a move - dance floors and wherever people are jammin'

- dance floors and wherever people are jammin' Cheers! - group pictures at the restaurant or bar

- group pictures at the restaurant or bar In the woods - through the trees or high atop scenic overlooks

- through the trees or high atop scenic overlooks Let's play! - board and table games

- board and table games On top of the world - atop peaks of hills and mountains

- atop peaks of hills and mountains The magic hour - pictures and clips from twilight

- pictures and clips from twilight What's cookin'? - in the kitchen, on the dining room table

February 2021

Out to play - kids having fun

- kids having fun Sand and sea - at the beach

- at the beach Tasty treats - usually cakes and decorated baked goods

December 2020