Google Photos has always been about giving users a reliable resource for storing all their memories, special pictures, and videos in the cloud. And to that effect, it has worked amazingly — your pics in Photos are easily accessible from any device, anytime you want. But if you're more into having non-digital memories, Google has also offered the option to have your pictures printed out in a book and sent to you, or get individual prints through partners like CVS. Now Google's joining them with à la carte photo prints of its own, including ones in some new size options.

Google photo prints can now be delivered directly to your home. Whereas previously you had to go to a CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart in order to pick them up, now you can have them delivered to any US address. Copies start at $0.18 per print plus shipping.

As for those new sizes, you can now choose from 11x14, 12x18, 16x20, and 20x30 print dimensions in addition to the standard 4x6, 5x7, or 8x10. These larger sizes mean that you don't necessarily need to splurge for the more expensive canvas prints, which were previously your only option for really jumbo-sized photos. If you do want canvases, though, those are also getting bigger: new 8×10, 16×16, 20×30, 24×36, 30×40, and 36×36 size options join the existing 8×8, 11×14, and 16×20.

Can't wait for shipping? The option for picking up pictures at a local store and have them printed out instantly is still available. All other offerings also remain available, including soft and hardcover photo books and a $6.99/month subscription to get 10 recent photos printed out and shipped.

These features should all be available in the coming weeks.