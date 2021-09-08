A lot of newfangled stuff you can do with a smartphone seems like it has a limited utility. But I have to admit, paying for your take-out with your watch — never reaching into a pocket or purse for a wallet, or even a phone — is just dang cool. Starting today you can do it with Google Pay in ten new countries, mostly in Europe.

The new countries receiving Wear OS Google Pay compatibility are Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Portugal, Romania, and Singapore, according to Google's updated support page. Google expanded Pay functionality on Wear last month, too, adding sixteen new countries just a few weeks ago.

That brings the total service area for Google Pay on Wear to 37 countries in total, just three shy of the 40-country coverage area for Pay itself. The three countries in which Google Pay works on phones, but not Wear watches, are India, Japan, and the Netherlands.