Birds gotta fly, fish gotta swim, streaming television services gotta get more expensive. So it goes with Hulu, the latest cord-cutting library of movies, TV shows, and original productions to get a little bit more expensive, and hope you won't notice. The price jump is scheduled for October 8th, after which most Hulu subscribers will be paying an extra dollar every month.

"Most" in this case means everyone subscribing to the ad-supported and ad-free tiers of Hulu. The former will jump from $5.99 to $6.99, the latter from $11.99 to $12.99. Deadline reports that Hulu + Live TV will not get a price change, nor will the bundle that combines Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ ($13.99 a month combined).

Hulu is now controlled by Disney, with Comcast as a minority share partner. Media analysts are pointing to an increase in library content from India and expanded production of original series and movies, both essential elements of competition, to explain the rising rates.