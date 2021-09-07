It's that time again, every* Pixel owner's favorite day of the month: security patch day! Updates for the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4 XL, 4a, 5a 5G, and the Pixel 5 should all be heading out via over-the-air update over the next few days. And since there's a (sort of) new Pixel on the block, let's all welcome the Pixel 5a to its first monthly security patch.
*Okay, maybe not every single one. Maybe just us.
Google hasn't detailed any major user-facing changes in the September patch, but there's a severe security vulnerability being addressed: a Framework component that could be exploited to cause "a permanent denial of service." Seven Framework patches in total are included, plus two for media, seven for system, one media codec fix for Google Play, and a variety of kernel and SoC fixes across the various Qualcomm and MediaTek editions of Pixel hardware.
The update is already rolling out to some AP team members' phones, so check your Settings menu if you're feeling impatient.
Comments