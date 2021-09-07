Despite its wide array of devices, Samsung has some of the best software support you'll find on Android phones today. That's not to say phone development doesn't eventually slow down, of course. Three years after its initial launch, the Galaxy Note9 will no longer get monthly security patches, though it hasn't lost support just yet.
As Samsung usually does every couple of months, it has refreshed the supported update schedule for its current lineup of smartphones. The most significant move here is the Note9, which has dropped from monthly to quarterly security patches after 36 months on the market. Samsung has wholly ended support for the Galaxy Note FE — that was, of course, a non-explosive variant of the Galaxy Note 7 released in 2017 — and the Galaxy S8 Lite, which went on sale in 2018. Finally, the Galaxy A10s has moved from quarterly to biannual patches.
If you're still rocking a Note FE or an S8 Lite, it might be time to look for an upgrade. Thankfully for Note9 users, there's still some gas left in the tank.
It's not all doom and gloom, of course. A few new devices have been added to the list, including the newly-launched Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip 3. Unsurprisingly, Samsung's latest folding phones will be receiving monthly software updates, while the Galaxy A03s and Galaxy F42 5G are slotted into quarterly patches. You can check out the complete list below:
End of support
- Galaxy Note FE
- Galaxy S8 Lite
Moved from quarterly to biannual
- Galaxy A10s
New to quarterly
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy F42 5G
Moved from monthly to quarterly
- Galaxy Note9
New to monthly
- Galaxy Z Fold3
- Galaxy Z Flip3
- Galaxy A52s
Comments