School is officially back in session for most students, but if you're missing out on a laptop to call your own, you aren't out of time. HP is still running its Labor Day weekend sale, and among all of its various printers and AIO desktops, you can find a solid Chromebook for $120 off its usual price.

There's nothing particularly flashy about the HP Chromebook x360 14ct— even its name sounds a little bland. Don't let its looks fool you into thinking this isn't a solid machine. With an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, its specs are more than suitable for browsing the web, writing essays, and streaming Netflix well into the weekend. You can flip its 14" 1080p touch display 360-degrees for notetaking, and if you need to top up between classes, fast-charging support brings a 50% charge in just 45 minutes. It even sports an integrated fingerprint sensor to keep your files safe and secure.

Whether you're headed back to college or searching for a reliable laptop for the whole family, the x360 14ct is a pretty great choice. It's down to $500 at HP's web store right now, and you'll even get a free USB headset along with it. To grab yours, hit up the link below.