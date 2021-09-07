Labor Day may officially be in the rear view mirror, but your laborious activities are unlikely to stop anytime soon. Between work, chores, and extracurriculars, wouldn’t it be nice if you could leave at least some of your responsibilities — like cleaning your home — to someone (or something) else? To help you out, Roborock’s giving away an ultra-quiet S6 to one lucky Android Police reader. Here’s what you need to know.

By now, you’re well aquatinted with Roborock. They’re the company behind some of the slickest robotic vacuums in the industry, like the auto-navigating S6 MaxV and the new S7 with a retractable vibrating mop head. But putting those impressive vacuums aside, you’re in line to potentially win a standard S6. So what can it do?

In short, the Roborock S6 is the undercover spy of the group. Its claim to fame is all about stealth, humming along at a mere 58 decibels. That’s about the same volume produced by your refrigerator — virtually undetectable, unless you’re listening for it. Outside of that, the S6 does pretty much what you’d expect it to do; it sweeps and mops your home without you having to peel yourself away from the couch.

Does that sound like a clean machine you’d want to let loose in your home? Thought so. You know what to do. 👇

The contest will run from Tuesday, September 7, 2021 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Monday, September 13, 2021. One winner will be selected to receive a Roborock S6 vacuum. This contest is open to participants in the United States and Canada. Good luck!

Roborock Labor Day Giveaway (US, CA)

