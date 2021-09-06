Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, but only a handful can truly be considered the best of the best. Sony's XM4s manage to earn their place among the greats with class-leading audio quality, top-tier foam tips, and ANC so good, you'll think you're wearing over-the-ear headphones. Unfortunately, they don't come cheap, but if you don't mind buying refurbished earbuds, you can score the XM4s today for under $200.

These buds earned our coveted "Most Wanted" award when we reviewed them earlier this summer, and it's easy to see why. Sony has really stepped up its game here, offering a smaller, more comfortable design than its last-gen model while improving nearly everything we already loved about the XM3s. Battery life is excellent, too, with more than eight hours on a single charge with ANC left on. A recent software update also helped iron out a couple of audio glitches, making an already great set of earbuds that much better.

If you can settle for refurbished products, today's deal is a no-brainer. This particular eBay seller has nearly 99% positive feedback from tens of thousands of transactions, so you know you're getting a good deal. Hit up the link below to grab your new pair of earbuds.