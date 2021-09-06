Fans of Fossil's lineup of smartwatches can't seem to catch a break. Its latest set of wearables is launching with an outdated version of Wear OS, while its Gen 5 watches won't be updated at all. If you've resigned to keep your older device even without the latest and greatest software from Google, there's some more bad news on the horizon. A new update coming to Fossil's hardware on the Play Store is taking away a ton of watch face options and only adding two new ones in return.
Whether you're after informational tiles, shortcuts to your favorite apps, or just a fancy new look, being able to swap your device's look at any time is part of what makes smartwatches better than standard jewelry. Unfortunately, the folks at 9to5Google spotted an update coming to the Fossil app on the Play Store, and it removes 33 different watch faces from the app altogether.
That's more than half of the original list, dropping from 55 variations down to just 22. This update does add two fresh options — "Fitness Digital" and "Dashboard Digital" — for a total of 24, but obviously, that's a far cry from its previous lineup. Here's the complete list of every missing watch face:
- Big Tic
- Blue
- Candice Huffine
- Colorist
Compass
- Cory Richards
- Darryl Westly
- Defender
- Ettore
- Flip Digital
- Fred
- Grant
- KJ Apa
- Magic 8-Ball
- Mandy Moore
- McKinney
- Mechanical Digital
- Men's Fashion Digital
- Minimal Dressy
- Minimalist Analog
- Mood
- Movember
- Movember Analog
- Movember Digital
- No Icon Digital
- P-51
- Rainbow
- Robot
- Roulette
- Sail Dial
- Scarlette Shimmer
- Speedometer
- Turn Table
Recent Play Store reviews indicate the update starting rolling out to users a week ago, so if you have a Gen 5 watch, your list of options might already be considerably shorter. This change affects Gen 5, Gen 5E, and Gen 5 LTE devices, with older hardware possibly included as well. If you were previously using any of these removed faces, Fossil automatically reverts to its default appearance until you set a new look.
