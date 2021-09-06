This story was originally published and last updated .
It's Labor Day! If you've got the day off work, I hope you're having a good time. Whether you're on the clock or not, though, there are quite a few decent sales floating around. Here are some of our favorite bargains we've seen this year.
Update: 9:49 a.m. Pacific
Today, we've added a number of great deals on Amazon's Wi-Fi 6-enabled Eero 6 networking system, starting at $90:
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – $130, $30 off
- Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro – $199, $150 off
Laptops
- M1 MacBook Air – $950, $50 off
- M1 MacBook Pro – $1,150, $150 off
Networking
- Nest Wifi + 1 point – $199, $70 off
- Nest Wifi + 2 points – $289, $60 off
- Eero 6 router – $90, $39 off
- Eero 6 extender – $62, $27 off
- Eero 6 router + extender – $139, $60 off
- Eero 6 router + 2x extender – $195, $84 off
- Eero 6 router (3-pack) – $244, $105 off
Security
- TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Camera 2-pack – $25, $15 off (with code 93XRW82)
Smart speakers
- Nest Audio – $80, $20 off
- Echo Dot (4th gen) – $35, $15 off
- Echo (4th gen) – $80, $20 off
Earbuds & headphones
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $130, $40 off
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) – $90, $30 off
- Bose QuietComfort II with Alexa – $185, $165 off (requires the Woot app)
TVs
- TCL 55" Android TV – $400, $100 off
- Hisense 60" Android TV – $400, $150 off
- Sony 65" OLED Android TV – $2,000, $500 off
- LG 70" webOS TV – $800, $200 off
- Samsung 70" QLED Tizen TV – $1,149, $200 off
Smart displays
- Nest Hub (1st gen) – $60, $30 off
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) – $55, $30 off
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) – $100, $30 off
Video streamers
Wearables
- $50 or $70 off Galaxy Watch4 + Galaxy Buds bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (open-box) – $225, $25 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic (open-box) – $315, $35 off
Miscellaneous
- $100 Airbnb gift card (digital) – $90, $10 off
- SanDisk 1TB MicroSD card – $140, $30 off
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB MicroSD card – $180, $20 off
- Loftie alarm clock (white) – $119, $30 off (with code LABORDAY)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini – $10, $8 off
