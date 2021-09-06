Jabra is one of the market leaders when it comes to true wireless buds. The brand's products are reliable and offer great audio quality. The Elite 75t are one of its higher-end devices and come with active noise cancelation, thanks to a recent upgrade. They usually sell for $150, which is a relatively acceptable price given what they have to offer, but you can grab a pair for just $100, thanks to this deal.

The Elite 75t pack a bunch of features, including IP55 dust and water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, one-touch access to Google Assistant or Alexa, and an in-app equalizer. They charge over USB-C and last about 7.5 hours without being filled up. That figure can be extended to a whopping 28 hours with the case, ensuring you won't have to plug them in too often. Most importantly, they come with impressive noise and wind-reducing algorithms, making sure you benefit from the best audio experience possible.

Both black and titanium models are discounted until the end of the day, so make sure you get your pair before it's too late.