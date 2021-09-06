Not too long ago, it looked like Google completely lost interest in its aptly named fitness tracking app Fit. But the company proved its renewed commitment with a full relaunch back in 2018, bringing Fit's design language in line with its other applications. Some features got lost during the transition, but Google has since worked hard to bring those back, along with including new capabilities and options. And these efforts seem to have paid off. Fit is celebrating the 100-million-downloads milestone on the Play Store just about two years after reaching 50 million.

While Google Fit has its share of problems, Google has added quite some impressive features over the years. Along with nailing the basics like tracking your workouts, steps, and heart rate via wearables, the company recently introduced an option to measure your heart rate and your respiratory rate using nothing but your Pixel phone's camera. And in July 2021, the company gave the app another minor do-over with much better organized stats.

In light of Google's Fitbit acquisition, we can only hope that the trend continues and that we'll soon see many more new features, including better Fitbit integration. Right now, syncing Fitbit stats over to Google Fit is rather tedious and cumbersome. But please, Google, if you ever want to combine Fitbit and Fit into one app, don't mess up the transition like you did when you introduced YouTube Music and the new Google Pay.