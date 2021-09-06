Welcome to Monday, everyone. Today's Labor Day, and so I have a huge list of sales to share with everyone, including a few standouts. First up is a sale for the humorous survival game Crashlands. Next, I have a discount on Buff Knight, an enjoyable idle RPG that's perfect for killing time. Last but not least is a reduced price for Reventure, a lesser-known but excellent 2D platformer that's easily worth a dollar. Oh, and since there was a boatload of sales available this past Friday, you'll also want to give that roundup a look if you're hunting down all of the Play Store deals currently available. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 34 temporarily free and 45 on-sale apps and games for Labor Day.
Free
Apps
- Simpan - Note various needs $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Money Manager - Expense Tracker, Personal Finance $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Deals Tracker for eBay PRO - Real Time Alerts $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Manual Camera : DSLR - Camera Professional $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Delete and Enter keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Volume Slider Like Android P Volume Control $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Website Shortcut Maker - URL Shortcut Maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- [VIP] Cookie Animals : OFFLINE PUZZLE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Defender Battle Premium: Hero Kingdom Wars $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation VIP: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freelancer 2: Idle gamedev life simulator [VIP] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heroes Defender Premium - Epic Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- INFINITY THE BLOCK : HELL BOSS (OFFLINE IDLE) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- New Math Puzzles 2021 PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Frontier Wars Premium: Defense Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Offline Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku {Pega Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Runner {Pro} $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP : Offline Retro RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Buff Knight Advanced - Retro RPG Runner $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystic Guardian PV: Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Challenge(No Ads) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Graby - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gento - Q Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smoon UI - Squircle Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Yomira - Premium Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wallpapers Gallery - HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Geometry PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Moodreads: Music for reading books $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap Wiki $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rhythm Engineer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iSleep Easy Sleep Meditations for Insomnia Relief $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Tinnitus Therapy Pro $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Crashlands: Story-driven Crafting ARPG $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 10 hours
- Levelhead - Infinitely challenging platformer $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 10 hours
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Living in the Ending World $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Black Border: Border Patrol Simulator Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Warhammer Quest $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SuperGBAC Pro (gba/gbc emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Up and Down: gems $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vengeance RPG 2D $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 7Days: Offline Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Argo's Choice: Offline Visual Novel Adventure Game $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Buff Knight - Offline Idle RPG Runner $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mission Ammunition $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shootout on Cash Island $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Templar Battleforce RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Underworld Office: Offline Mystery Visual Novel $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- WildPapers - Wildlife Photography Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alpha Launcher Prime💎 Wallpaper,DIY,Themes,Fast $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ARC Launcher® Pro💎 2021 Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime 2021 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MiUi 12 Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiUi 12 Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MiUi 12 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- X Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Elements Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
