It's Labor Day weekend here in the US, marking the unofficial end of summer. Students are returning to school, pools and water parks are closing for the season, and soon enough, your neighbor will coat their home in Halloween decorations. That's not to say you can't squeeze in a final road trip, of course, and Google Maps is the perfect app to get you wherever you want to go.

The days of paper maps are long gone, with Google's navigation service able to detect accurate traffic patterns, alternate routes, and with the help of user reports, even alert you to upcoming speed traps. It's still getting new features that make it even easier to know everything about a drive before you hit the road. It's a convenient way to get from place to place, and it's one you don't need to restrict to just road trips. Whether you're racing to a forgotten dentist appointment or just trying to get to work on time, Google Maps can help.

With plenty of drivers in the US squeezing in one last vacation this weekend, I'm curious how often our readers actually use Maps to get around. Are you the type of person who wants a navigation display up at all times, or do you save it for when you're headed somewhere new? Maybe you're somewhere in the middle, turning to Google Maps for longer drives but keeping it disabled for your weekly trek to the grocery store. Either way, it'll be interesting to discover just how much we rely on our phones to get us to wherever we need to be.

When do you use Google Maps for navigation? Every time I drive, no matter how short the trip.

Whenever my drive is longer than a few minutes.

If I'm concerned about traffic or accidents on my commute.

Only if I'm headed somewhere unfamiliar, like a new restaurant.

Only when I'm headed out of my city or region, like on a road trip.

I don't drive, but I do use Maps for walking, biking, or transit directions.

I don't use Google Maps at all, but I do use other apps like Waze.

I don't use any navigation apps. View Results