Any holiday weekend is usually a good time to find some sales, and Labor Day is no different. If you've been dying to upgrade to a big and bold TV to go with your brand-new (and hard to find) PS5 or Xbox Series X, now's the perfect time. Sony's 65" Bravia OLED is $500 off its usual price today at both Amazon and Best Buy.

As with any OLED TV on the market today, this is far from a "budget-friendly" screen — even if it is on sale. Still, Sony's 65" Bravia A9G is one of the best sets around right now, and now that it's available just below $2,000, it's cheaper than ever before. As part of Sony's "MASTER Series," the A9G delivers perfect black levels, excellent viewing angles, and a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming. Whether you're eagerly awaiting Shang-Chi to arrive on Disney+ or just excited to upgrade your TV ahead of football season, this is a great panel to pick.

As far as specs go, the A9G includes 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, and Android TV built-in for streaming Netflix and casting from your phone. Unfortunately, there's no HDMI 2.1 support, so if you're looking for a TV capable of 4K gaming at 120FPS, you might have to look elsewhere. Otherwise, this is an excellent price on a massive OLED set. Hit up the links below to grab yours.