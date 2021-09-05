This story was originally published and last updated .
Labor Day might not be until tomorrow, but the deals have already started. If you're considering using some of your long weekend to shop for discounted electronics, you've come to the right place. Here, we've gathered a handful of nice discounts you can nab this weekend.
We've spotted some additional deals today, including a one-terabyte MicroSD card for $140, $30 off our favorite fancy alarm clock, and Bose QCII headphones for $185.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – $200, $30 off
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – $130, $30 off
- Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro – $199, $150 off
Laptops
- M1 MacBook Air – $950, $50 off
- M1 MacBook Pro – $1,150, $150 off
Networking
- Nest Wifi + 1 point – $199, $70 off
- Nest Wifi + 2 points – $289, $60 off
Security
- TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Camera 2-pack – $25, $15 off (with code 93XRW82)
Smart speakers
- Nest Audio – $80, $20 off
- Echo Dot (4th gen) – $35, $15 off
- Echo (4th gen) – $80, $20 off
- HomePod mini 2-pack – $150, $40 off
Earbuds & headphones
- $50 or $70 off Galaxy Watch4 + Galaxy Buds bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $130, $40 off
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) – $90, $30 off
- Bose QuietComfort II with Alexa – $185, $165 off (requires the Woot app)
TVs
- TCL 55" Android TV – $400, $100 off
- Hisense 60" Android TV – $400, $150 off
- Sony 65" OLED Android TV – $2,000, $500 off
- LG 70" webOS TV – $800, $200 off
- Samsung 70" QLED Tizen TV – $1,149, $200 off
Smart displays
- Nest Hub (1st gen) – $60, $30 off
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) – $55, $30 off
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) – $100, $30 off
Video streamers
Wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (open-box) – $225, $25 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic (open-box) – $315, $35 off
Miscellaneous
- $100 Airbnb gift card (digital) – $90, $10 off
- SanDisk 1TB MicroSD card – $140, $30 off
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB MicroSD card – $180, $20 off
- Loftie alarm clock (white) – $119, $30 off (with code LABORDAY)
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini – $10, $8 off
We'll update this post through the weekend (including Monday), so be sure to check back for more deals later.
