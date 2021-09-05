Labor Day might not be until tomorrow, but the deals have already started. If you're considering using some of your long weekend to shop for discounted electronics, you've come to the right place. Here, we've gathered a handful of nice discounts you can nab this weekend.

We've spotted some additional deals today, including a one-terabyte MicroSD card for $140, $30 off our favorite fancy alarm clock, and Bose QCII headphones for $185.

Tablets

Laptops

M1 MacBook Air – $950, $50 off Best Buy (Plus an extra $100 off with student discount) Amazon

M1 MacBook Pro – $1,150, $150 off Best Buy (Plus an extra $50 off with student discount) Amazon



Networking

Nest Wifi + 1 point – $199, $70 off Best Buy Google

Nest Wifi + 2 points – $289, $60 off Best Buy Google



Security

TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Camera 2-pack – $25, $15 off (with code 93XRW82)

Smart speakers

Earbuds & headphones

TVs

Smart displays

Video streamers

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K – $40, $10 off Best Buy

Apple TV 4K – $130, $30 off Best Buy



Wearables

Miscellaneous

We'll update this post through the weekend (including Monday), so be sure to check back for more deals later.