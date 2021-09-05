There are many note-taking apps out there for Android, but Bundled Notes is arguably among the sleekest and best-looking options. The Android and web-only service exited beta last year, and while it nailed note-taking and to-do lists right from the get-go, there were a few things people missed dearly. To combat that, Bundled Notes 2.0 has just been released with a ton of bug fixes, improvements, and — finally — support for image and file attachments as well as rich URL previews.

Left: Adding image attachments. Middle & Right: Different views for note bundles with rich previews.

In the past, Bundled Notes only supported markdown-formatted text in its notes, but that's changing with version 2.0. The app now also works with image and file attachments in notes and automatically creates rich previews for URLs. In practice, you'll start noticing rich link previews in notes you've already created following the update, and there's a new attachment button in notes that will allow you to add almost any file you could think of. For everything you attach, you can optionally also add a description to make it easier to find in Bundled Notes' integrated file management.

Bundled Notes file management, separate from notes.

Right now, Bundled Notes only offers rudimentary options for interacting with file and image attachments. PDF files and other documents can't be viewed right inside the app — instead, you need to download them to work with them. Images can be viewed, but there are no annotation tools or options to rename files — all of that has to be done on your device in another app, too. Still, given that implementing attachments isn't a rudimentary task, having the option to add files in the first place is a great achievement. For comparison, while Google Keep does offer annotation options for images, you can't add any other files to its notes at all. In contrast to Keep, Bundled Notes also offers a centralized place to view and delete all of your uploaded files on its home screen.

Rich previews in the web app.

Free users will be limited to 150MB of files and images per account and 20MB per file while paid users get up to 10GB in total and 200MB per file (Note that the screenshots in this article show a 5GB of storage quota because the beta limitation was different). The change is reflected in both the Android app and the web app.

For future versions, the developer is promising smaller incremental quality of life updates revolving around reminders, archiving, further improvements to the attachment system, and new web app features. An iOS app and desktop apps are planned but much further out.

Bundled Notes' basic version is free, but there are limitations. You can only access the Android app, not the web app, and you're limited to 6 bundles (think notes folders) with 400 notes each. To access the web app, unlimited notes and bundles, and more file storage, you need to subscribe for a monthly or yearly fee of $1.89 or $17.99, respectively (prices vary by region) — pretty competitive compared with Evernote, Notion, and co.

For a rundown of what Bundled Notes can do and what makes it special, check out our initial beta hands-on and our version 1.0 coverage.