Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a fantastic story-based puzzle game that offers enjoyable puzzles and a quality story, a new murder-mystery point-and-click adventure from Buff Studio, and a unique map-based puzzler that offers a new puzzle every day. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

KonMari Spark Joy!

KonMari Spark Joy is a story-based puzzler with a heavy emphasis on story. The gameplay is pretty easy to pick up. Simply combine blocks by sliding them on the board in order to make them disappear. It's a bit like Sokoban mixed with a bubble popper. This is a premium release, it's polished, and there's even an extra side story that can be acquired through the game's single in-app purchase. All around, this is a fun game that tells an enjoyable family-friendly story of self-discovery, and the whole thing is optimized well. KonMari Spark Joy is an easy title to recommend this week if you enjoy story-based puzzlers.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / IAPs $2.49 apiece

Murders on Budapest

Murders on Budapest is the latest point-and-click adventure from Buff Studio, and it's a murder-mystery game where you're tasked with figuring out who the murderer is. This game uses the same engine as many other Buff Studio titles, and so its visuals are rather plain, though the story is amusing enough to justify the purchase. Luckily you don't have to purchase this title sight unseen, as there's also a free version available that offers ads and in-app purchases.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Impossible Isles

Impossible Isles is a map-based puzzler that offers a new map daily, meaning you get a new puzzle to work through every single day. The gameplay is simple enough to pick up. Just follow the rules on the left of the screen as you place tiles on the map to fill it in. You'll get to create tiny little worlds each day, which is an interesting idea. The art leaves a lot to be desired, but this is easy enough to get past if you enjoy simple puzzle games to wind down with at the end of a long day. Best of all, Impossible Isles isn't monetized yet, so now is the best time to take a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Break & Build

Break & Build accurately describes precisely what this game offers. You'll break down walls to build structures with the resources you gained by shooting projectiles at said wall. It's a simple setup that anyone can pick up and play, and since this is a fresh release, there are no ads or in-app purchases yet. Break & Build is currently a completely free game, so there's no harm in checking it out if you enjoy casual one-handed games.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Tactic Slasher

Tactic Slasher is a typical generic strategy RPG where you'll move around on a set board to take on enemies while hunting for gear. Battles are card-based, nothing new, but this does mean RNG is at play. All in all, Tactic Slasher is about as generic as an RPG can get thanks to its uninspired art and copycat gameplay, though the monetization isn't horrible, so if you're starving for a strategy RPG you could do worse.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $15.99

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Legions War: Art of Strategy

Legions War: Art of Strategy plays similarly to tower defense games, but instead of destroying towers, you'll take down armies of baddies. It's a casual button tapper, where you'll tap on the units to send to the field as well as the upgrades you want to utilize to gain an edge during battle. The majority of gameplay you'll sit and watch, which is why defense games like this are a snooze, and the greedy monetization sure doesn't help matters, nor the annoying advertisements. For a mobile dev that used to be well known, DIVMOB sure has sunk to new lows.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Friends Shot: Golf for All

I'm always a sucker for golf games, which is why I had to check out the early access release last year, known as Golf Party with Friends at the time. I was not impressed, and it would appear little has changed now that the game is officially out under a new name. As you can see, this title offers adorable graphics, and like most golf games, you can earn new skills while also leveling your equipment. Primarily this is a turn-based competitive game, but it also offers a story mode as well as a real-time multiplayer mode. Just keep in mind that since this is a new release, you may play against bots instead of real people, so unless Friends Shot finds a massive audience, the story mode may be your best bet. Sadly the game's monetization is lackluster, so expect an endless grind that doesn't feel very fulfilling.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Drop Battle : 1v1 PVP

Drop Battle is an online PvP game where you'll merge falling blocks in order to combine and grow their displayed numbers in a mashup of 2048 and Tetris. While Drop Battle may offer familiar mechanics, it's definitely not as fun as either of the games that inspired it, all thanks to greedy monetization where you can pay for an advantage, which is known as pay-to-win. After all, there's a reason such a simple game is stuffed with in-app purchases, and it sure isn't for the player's benefit.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $94.99

Beatstar - Touch Your Music

Beatstar is a music rhythm game similar to mobile games like Tap Tap Revenge and Deemo. Like most rhythm game's you'll have to purchase tracks if you wanted a well-rounded library to play through, but that's precisely where the trouble with these types of games enter the picture, especially for a game that offers 100's of licensed pop songs. That's all to say this game isn't cheap despite the fact it's free, so unless you're okay with wasting tons of money on music you've more than likely paid for on other platforms, Beatstar simply isn't a good option for those that don't want to be nickle and dimed for content.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Do you know what we need more of on the Play Store? We need more generic card-based Football games because we clearly don't have enough yet. Miniclip is yet another dev that's hopping on the bandwagon, and so Football Battle offers exactly what's expected, an IAP-infested card collection game that revolves around the sport of Football. Oddly enough, this game doesn't offer any official brands, so you have to wonder why the game is stuffed with such greedy monetization when the funds earned are clearly not being used for an expensive NFL license.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Soul Land Reloaded

Soul Land Reloaded appears to be officially licensed — not that many are going to recognize this game is branded, thanks to its generic graphics. Sadly the lazy development goes beyond the lackluster graphics, and so this is a run-of-the-mill mobile RPG that plays itself, with a focus on gacha, because of course. So this is yet another bland waifu collection game based on some brand nobody outside of Asia has ever heard of, which is exactly why Soul Land Reloaded is stuffed with greedy in-app purchases and gambling mechanics.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

GOD5: Tank PvP

It's a shame to see that 111% has fully embraced expensive in-app purchases, and so a dev that used to release quirky little time wasters is now releasing blatant cash grabs filled with in-game currency. The problem is that 111% games aren't very high quality, they are simply unique, so it's tough to swallow horrible monetization in titles that aren't polished very well, which is what GOD5: Tank PvP amounts to. It's a low-quality cash grab built around a simplistic dice game that offers poor graphics and monotonous gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Hyper Drift X: Online Multiplayer Racing

Hyper Drift X is a slick online racing game that offers futuristic racing similar in style to Wipeout and F-Zero. There's an abundance of tracks to race on, 50 to be precise, plus there are a few modes to choose from, including a campaign, a season, and a track of the day. Sadly the title is already stuffed with in-app purchases despite the very apparent need for much more polish, and so in its current state, Hyper Drift X feels like an unfinished game despite a glut of content, and yet it's already monetized as if it's a finished product. It's a shame too, this could have been a good game, but as always, greed got in the way.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.11 - $111.02

Dawn of Dynasty

Dawn of Dynasty is a clone of Rise of Kingdoms, which is more than likely a clone of some other game seeing that these titles are both generic kingdom builders. Of course, Dawn of Dynasty offers an anime theme, which is what sets it apart, and so this is also a gacha waifu collection game, which means all of the pitfalls expected of blatant cash grabs are here, which is why there are tons of in-app purchases as well as a VIP system.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Titles that make you say "WTF"

Make 'Em

Thanks to a reader on Twitter, Make 'Em was brought to my attention. This is a game that popped up in the last few months, so it isn't brand-new, but it sure is a quality WTF contender. You see, this is a silly game where you'll manipulate body parts and faces, and it leans on the pervy side for sure, where you'll message bikini-clad ladies, amongst other things (though things luckily never go too far, this is a game rated for teens). Basically, you'll bend and contort human models to fulfill the demands of the game, which can get pretty goofy, a perfect reason to list Make 'Em as AP's latest WTF release. Plus, check out the game's icon. It's disturbingly strange, which really sums up this title.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

