Labor Day is this Monday, which means you might be in the thick of a three-day weekend. Congratulations! If you're considering using some of it to shop for discounted electronics, you've come to the right place. Here, we've gathered a handful of nice discounts you can nab this weekend.

There may not be a ton of big, flashy deals available at the moment, but there's still plenty worth checking out. Some of our favorites so far include $100 in Airbnb credit for $90, Nest Audio for $80, and open-box Galaxy Watch4s starting at $225.

M1 MacBook Air – $950, $50 off Best Buy (Plus an extra $100 off with student discount) Amazon

M1 MacBook Pro – $1,150, $150 off Best Buy (Plus an extra $50 off with student discount) Amazon



Nest Wifi + 1 point – $199, $70 off Best Buy Google

Nest Wifi + 2 points – $289, $60 off Best Buy Google



Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K – $40, $10 off Best Buy

Apple TV 4K – $130, $30 off Best Buy



We'll update this post through the weekend (including Monday), so be sure to check back for more deals later.