Labor Day is this Monday, which means you might be in the thick of a three-day weekend. Congratulations! If you're considering using some of it to shop for discounted electronics, you've come to the right place. Here, we've gathered a handful of nice discounts you can nab this weekend.
There may not be a ton of big, flashy deals available at the moment, but there's still plenty worth checking out. Some of our favorites so far include $100 in Airbnb credit for $90, Nest Audio for $80, and open-box Galaxy Watch4s starting at $225.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 – $200, $30 off
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – $130, $30 off
- Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro – $199, $150 off
Laptops
- M1 MacBook Air – $950, $50 off
- M1 MacBook Pro – $1,150, $150 off
Networking
- Nest Wifi + 1 point – $199, $70 off
- Nest Wifi + 2 points – $289, $60 off
Smart speakers
- Nest Audio – $80, $20 off
- Echo Dot (4th gen) – $35, $15 off
- Echo (4th gen) – $80, $20 off
Earbuds
- $50 or $70 off Galaxy Watch4 + Galaxy Buds bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $130, $40 off
- Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) – $90, $30 off
TVs
- TCL 55" Android TV – $400, $100 off
- Hisense 60" Android TV – $400, $150 off
- Sony 65" OLED Android TV – $2,000, $500 off
- LG 70" webOS TV – $800, $200 off
- Samsung 70" QLED Tizen TV – $1,149, $200 off
Smart displays
- Nest Hub (1st gen) – $60, $30 off
- Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) – $55, $30 off
- Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) – $100, $30 off
Video streamers
Wearables
- $50 or $70 off Galaxy Watch4 + Galaxy Buds bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (open-box) – $225, $25 off
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic (open-box) – $315, $35 off
Miscellaneous
- $100 Airbnb gift card (digital) – $90, $10 off
- TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini – $10, $8 off
We'll update this post through the weekend (including Monday), so be sure to check back for more deals later.
Comments