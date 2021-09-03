Google has been steadily updating its wearable apps with new designs and features for Wear OS 3, but in some cases, older watches can benefit from the updated apps as well. That's what's happening with Google Messages this week, as a brand-new version of the app is rolling out for Android smartwatches new and old.

As reported by 9to5Google, the redesigned Google Messages for Wear OS app that we got a glimpse of during Google I/O earlier this year is now arriving through the Play Store.

The changes made to this new version of Google Messages are purely cosmetic, with the functionality staying largely the same. Even so, it's a significant improvement over what we had before. The background is black now, ditching the dark blue from before, and the menu items and buttons are rounded in what appears to be a vaguely Material You-inspired move.

Google Messages 9.2 is rolling out now via the Play Store, but as always, you can sideload it from APK Mirror as well.