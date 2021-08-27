This story was originally published and last updated .
Every month Samsung continues to impress with its commitment to timely security updates. Right now, the August 2021 security patch is rolling out to a number of high-profile Galaxy phones in the US, less than a week behind international models.
So far the update is available for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra on all three major carriers, as well as the unlocked S20 and Note20 series and several A-series phones. It contains the usual bug fixes and security improvements. We'll keep this post updated as other phones receive the August patch.
Galaxy S9 series
- Verizon
- Galaxy S9: QP1A.190711.020.G960USQS9FUG2, released August 13th
- Galaxy S9+: QP1A.190711.020.G965USQS9FUG2, released August 13th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S9: G960USQS9FUG2, available August 14th
Galaxy S10 series
- Comcast Xfinity
- Galaxy S10e: G97xUSQU6GUH4, released September 1st
- Galaxy S10: G97xUSQU6GUH4, released September 1st
- Galaxy S10+: G97xUSQU6GUH4, released September 1st
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S10 5G: G977TUVS7FUG6, released August 27th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S10e: RP1A.200720.012.G970USQU6GUH4, released August 31st
- Galaxy S10: RP1A.200720.012.G973USQU6GUH4, released August 31st
- Galaxy S10+: RP1A.200720.012.G975USQU6GUH4, released August 31st
- Galaxy S10 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G977UVRS7FUG6, released August 25th
Galaxy S20 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S20: G981USQU2DUH1, released August 29th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU2DUH1, released August 29th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S20: G98xU1UES2DUG6, released August 5th
- Galaxy S20+: G98xU1UES2DUG6, released August 5th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G98xU1UES2DUG6, released August 5th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQU4DUG6, released August 13th
- Galaxy S20: RP1A.200720.012. G981VSQU2DUH1, released August 25th
- Galaxy S20+: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU2DUH1, released August 25th
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU2DUH1, released August 25th
Galaxy S21 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy S21: N991USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- Galaxy S21+: N996USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: N998USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy S21: G991USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- Galaxy S21+: G996USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G998USQU4AUGQ, released August 19th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy S21: G99XU1UEU4AUGE, released August 10th
- Galaxy S21+: G99XU1UEU4AUGE, released August 10th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: G99XU1UEU4AUGE, released August 10th
- Verizon
- Galaxy S21: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
- Galaxy S21+: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
- Galaxy S21 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQU4AUGE, released August 4th
Galaxy Note9
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note9: QP1A.190711.020.N960USQS9FUG2, released August 11th
Galaxy Note10 series
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note10: N97xUSQU7FUH3, released September 1st
- Galaxy Note10+: N97xUSQU7FUH3, released September 1st
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note10: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQU7FUH3, released August 31st
- Galaxy Note10+: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQU7FUH3, released August 31st
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRU7FUH3, released August 31st
Galaxy Note20 series
- AT&T
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986USQU2DUH2, released August 30th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Note20: N981USQU2DUH2, released August 29th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986USQU2DUH2, released August 29th
- Unlocked
- Galaxy Note20: N98xU1UES2DUG1, released August 5th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: N986U1UEU2DUH1, released August 30th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Note20: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUH1, released August 25th
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra: RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUH1, released August 25th
Galaxy A series
- Verizon
- Galaxy A01: RP1A.200720.012.A015VVRU5BUG3, released August 31st
- Galaxy A21: QP1A.190711.020.A215USQS5AUG5, released August 30th
- Galaxy A50: RP1A.200720.012.A505USQSEDUG3, released August 5th
- Galaxy A51: RP1A.200720.012.A515USQS7CUG2, released August 17th
- Galaxy A71 5G: RP1A.200720.012.A716VSQU4DUG3, released August 18th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy A20: A205U1UEU9CUH3, released August 23rd
- Galaxy A21: A215USQS5AUG6, released August 29th
- Galaxy A32 5G: A326USQU4AUH3, released August 29th
- Galaxy A52 5G: A526USQS3AUG5. released August 12th
- Galaxy A71 5G: A716USQU5DUG1, released August 22nd
Galaxy Z series
- Sprint
- Galaxy Fold: F900U1UES5EUG1, released August 18th
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Fold: F900U1UES5EUG1, released August 18th
- Verizon
- Galaxy Z Fold2: RP1A.200720.012.F916USQU2EUH5, released August 30th
Galaxy tablets
- AT&T
- Galaxy Tab Active 2: T397UUESBCUG1, released September 2nd
- T-Mobile
- Galaxy Tab A (2018): T387TUVS2CUH1, released August 27th
- Galaxy Tab S6: T867USQS5CUG1, released August 16th
- Galaxy Tab Active 2: T397UUESBCUG1, released September 2nd
- Verizon
- Galaxy Tab S6: RP1A.200720.012.T867VVRS5CUG1, released August 17th
New devices
Just as we're starting to see the September patch hit some international devices, a ton of Samsung's phones in the US received their August updates. This includes the entire Galaxy S10 series on Verizon, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Ultra on T-Mobile, the Note20 series on AT&T and T-Mobile, and more.
- Thanks:
- Len
Comments