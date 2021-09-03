Welcome to Friday, everyone. Since Monday is a holiday, more than a few developers are prepping for the weekend with a slew of game sales, which means I definitely have some standouts. First up is a sale for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, a full console release that's easily worth the current sale price. Next, I have Downwell, a fantastically simple yet challenging action game that's great in short bursts. Last but not least is a discount on Baldur's Gate II, a fantastic classic CRPG that still holds up to this day. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 71 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Forex Sentiment Market Pro - no Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Artista Impresso $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Text Reader PRO - Offline Text To Speech App (tts) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Resume Builder Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Resume Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Puzzle game for relax and chill $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Fight Premium: Sword Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 10x10 Merge Dice $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- BUMGINEER Clicker RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Swipe Break Out PvP : PangPang2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Shapy - Flat & Adaptive Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- GoneMAD Music Player Unlocker $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cocktails Guide PRO (more functions without ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Java: PRO by ApkZube (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ice Rage: Hockey Multiplayer game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Meganoid $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Tiny Bang Story－point and click adventure game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Downwell $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Frontier Base : Shooter Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- GRIS $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ManHunter : Horror Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minit $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Swords of Ditto $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- True Fishing (key). Fishing simulator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Umiro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Witcheye $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aftermath $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin's Creed Identity $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ground Effect $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guppy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Juggle! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mixt $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- PictoParty - Chromecast Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Soccer Champs $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Super Soccer Champs 2021 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- A Good Snowman $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cosmic Express $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Genome $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $1.01; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- RPG Rusted Emeth $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Asdivine Kamura $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Crystal Ortha $7.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
- RPG Dimension Cross $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Yōdanji: The Roguelike $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments