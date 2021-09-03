Welcome to Friday, everyone. Since Monday is a holiday, more than a few developers are prepping for the weekend with a slew of game sales, which means I definitely have some standouts. First up is a sale for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, a full console release that's easily worth the current sale price. Next, I have Downwell, a fantastically simple yet challenging action game that's great in short bursts. Last but not least is a discount on Baldur's Gate II, a fantastic classic CRPG that still holds up to this day. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 21 temporarily free and 71 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Forex Sentiment Market Pro - no Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. VLSM Calculator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Artista Impresso $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Text Reader PRO - Offline Text To Speech App (tts) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Word Resume Builder Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Word Resume Creator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Defense Heroes Premium: Defender War Tower Defense $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  2. Puzzle game for relax and chill $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Superhero Fight Premium: Sword Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Superhero Robot Premium: Hero Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Sword Warriors Premium: Heroes Fight - Epic Action $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. 10x10 Merge Dice $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. BUMGINEER Clicker RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Everybody's RPG: Reborn $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Stickman Warriors Dragon Legend Super Battle Fight $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Swipe Break Out PvP : PangPang2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Shapy - Flat & Adaptive Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. NT Converter - Unit Converter Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. GoneMAD Music Player Unlocker $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Baggage - Packing list PRO (without ADS) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  5. Cocktails Guide PRO (more functions without ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Learn Java: PRO by ApkZube (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Learn Python Programming Tutorial - PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Ice Rage: Hockey Multiplayer game $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Meganoid $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. The Tiny Bang Story－point and click adventure game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Baldur's Gate II $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Clouds & Sheep Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Downwell $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Frontier Base : Shooter Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. GRIS $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. ManHunter : Horror Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Minit $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Reigns: Game of Thrones $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. The Swords of Ditto $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. True Fishing (key). Fishing simulator $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. Umiro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. Witcheye $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  31. Aftermath $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Assassin's Creed Identity $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Denki Blocks! Deluxe $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Denki Blocks! Deluxe (Tablet) $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. Forget-Me-Not $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. Ground Effect $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. Guppy $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  39. Juggle! $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  40. Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  41. Magnetic Shaving Derby $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  42. Mixt $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  43. PictoParty - Chromecast Edition $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  44. Spirit $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  45. Super Soccer Champs $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  46. Super Soccer Champs 2021 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  47. Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  48. TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  49. TileStorm: Eggbot's Irish Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  50. TileStorm: Eggbot's Polar Adventure $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  51. A Good Snowman $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  52. Cosmic Express $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  53. Galaxy Genome $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  54. Last Day Survivors ( zombie shooter TDS ) $3.99 -> $1.01; Sale ends in 7 days
  55. Nobunaga's Shadow (Ninja RPG) $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  56. Runic Curse $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  57. When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  58. RPG Rusted Emeth $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  59. RPG Asdivine Kamura $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  60. RPG Crystal Ortha $7.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in ?
  61. RPG Dimension Cross $8.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  62. Yōdanji: The Roguelike $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pix Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days