It looks like Instagram is currently down for many people around the world, with an influx of reports coming from India. Many people have taken to Twitter to say that the Instagram app on Android and iOS app isn't accessible for them. WhatsApp and Facebook are still up and running for most people, so it doesn't seem like all of Facebook is affected by the problems.

Down Detector's stats in CET time.

According to Down Detector, the issues first arose for many at about 10 or 11 pm PT, and are still ongoing. It looks like the US is mostly spared from the problems. Judging from the tweets popping up on Twitter under #instagramdown, it looks like the outage mostly affects India. Incidentally, my colleagues in the US who are currently up can access the social network just fine, and so can I in Germany.

Instagram has yet to publish a statement or acknowledge the issue, but we'll be sure to update this post when we hear anything.