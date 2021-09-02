Ever since the redesigned Firefox for Android landed back in 2020, development has stalled a little. Mozilla has only added a few new features to the browser since, like improved tracking protection, a small interface lift, and improvements to HTTPS connections. Unfortunately, Firefox 92 doesn't change much about that. The small update is now available to download on APK Mirror, and it will start rolling out to the Play Store in a few days.

In the latest beta release notes for version 92, Mozilla describes what we can expect from the update. The most interesting change is support for the AVIF image format, based on the AV1 video codec. It promises bandwidth savings compared to traditional image formats, on top of goodies like support for transparency and other advanced features.

The post further explains that "Firefox now supports automatically performing HTTPS upgrades when HTTPS RR is available and using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers." These HTTPS Resource Records are a new kind of DNS record signaling to browsers that websites support HTTPS, which should help prevent certain forms of attacks that hinder browsers from upgrading the connection from HTTP to HTTPS.

There are also a few desktop-specific changes, like a redesigned bookmark toolbar and error pages as well as a few macOS-only tweaks.

Unfortunately, the update still doesn't do anything to address one of the biggest problems people see with Firefox for Android — full extension support. Version 92 is still stuck with the same old collection of whitelisted add-ons that was lasted extended back in November 2020. You still shave to rely on a workaround available in Firefox Nightly for other extensions.

You can download Firefox 92 on APK Mirror right now. It will start rolling out to the Play Store next week on September 7, 2021.