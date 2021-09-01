Truly wireless earbuds are available in plenty, and there's most probably a pair that caters to your budget and needs. If you've been eyeing a pair of good ANC earbuds (and a phone), OnePlus has a sweet deal for you. You can get the company's OnePlus Buds Pro for free if you get either the 9 or the 9 Pro.

The offer brings the price of the OnePlus 9 + OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro + OnePlus Buds Pro to $699 and $999, respectively — a saving of more than $149, which is the retail pricing of the earphones.

The Buds Pro are not the company's first attempt, but they definitely represent the company's best one yet. You can read all about them in our detailed review here. But if you don't have the time to read more than a thousand words, here's the TL;DR: they offer great sound, good ANC, intuitive squeeze controls, and respectable battery life.

Unfortunately, you'll have to act a bit urgently. The deal is only valid for today, September 1, and it's available only on the OnePlus Store.