These days, Android TV devices come in all forms and sizes, be it conventional TV sets, super-small HDMI dongles, or projectors. The platform is so versatile, it can fit basically any form and shape — and price. Hisense has just released follow-ups to some of the more expensive products to run Android TV, its Laser TV series. The new entries to the lineup come with perks like a 4K resolution on a 120-inch panel, built-in 40W Dolby Atmos speakers, and Google Assistant support. But this package has its price.

Specs Display 100-inch/120-inch, 4K, 3000 Lumens, HDR10, HLG, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.25:1 throw ratio, 25,000+ hours Software Android TV, Amazon Alexa compatible Connectivity 3x HDMI (2x HDMI 2.1, 1x HDMI 2.0), eARC on HDMI port 2.

1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0

1x RF Antenna

1x optical audio, 1x analog audio

1x Ethernet

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (Dual-Band), Bluetooth Power consumption 320W, Standby: <0.5W Remote Voice-control, backlit Measurements 100-inch screen: 88.7” x 50.6” x 1.4” (LxWxD)

120-inch screen: 104.6” x 60.4” x 1.4” (LxWxD)

Laser console: 24” x 6.1” x 13.6” (LxWxH) Price 100-inch model: $5,500, 120-inch model: $6,000

The new L9G Series consists of two devices, to be precise. There is a 100-inch version and a 120-inch variant, going for eye-watering $5,500 and $6,000, respectively. Both come with near identical specs. They rely on the same 4K ultra-short throw technology that allows you to position the projector right on your old TV stand, projecting at almost 90 degrees upward to the wall. Thanks to the included ALR (ambient light rejecting) screen and up to 3,000 lumen brightness allowed by the cinema-level technology, the projectors should easily be useable in daylight. The laser is supposed to last for more than 25,000 hours, which is on-par with recent television panels. An eye-safety feature powered by a proximity sensor automatically turns of the laser should you come to close to it while turned on, in case you're worried about losing your eyesight on accident. HDR10 support is also on board.

The Laser TV and its panel.

On the sound side, the L9G has 40W Dolby Atmos speakers built in, which should allow for a good sound experience right out of the box — the least you can hope for at the price. Its eARC HDMI port allow for audio pass-through, which lets you use an audio setup of your choosing, too. And if you want to go wireless, the projector is also advertised as "WISA Ready" — allowing for the integration of a wireless multi-channel surround sound system.

The L9G is well equipped when it comes to connectivity, too. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi 702.11ac, Ethernet, and Bluetooth for streaming and the microphone-equipped remote, and other than the three HDMI ports, there are also two USB connectors, an RF antenna, a built-in TV tuner, and digital and analog audio outputs.

Connectivity and the remote.

The projector checks just about all the boxes there are to check — which you should expect at the price. If you really don't love going to the movies anymore due to rebounding pandemic, the investment might almost be worth it. That said, projectors (including this one) at this size are often still cheaper than slightly smaller conventional TVs and have much better sound out of the box, so it might really be worth a consideration if you really want a 100-inch+ screen in your living room.

The 100-inch L9G is shipping starting today while the 120-inch version will be available "in the coming weeks." Hisense is running a contest for those who buy the 100-inch L9G this month, with an option to win a unit for free. You can learn more about this here.