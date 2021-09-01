The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are one of the best sounding true wireless ANC buds on the market. Their, however, is a bit too steep. Thankfully, the CX 400BT offer the same audio quality without noise cancelation for a lot cheaper, as they traditionally sell for $200. However, they're much more affordable thanks to this deal, as they're down to just $97.

If you're considering the CX 400BT, keep in mind they're engineered for audio and pretty much nothing else. Sure, they look sleek and offer a compact and discreet design, but they're not the best option if you're looking for workout buds. Similarly, if you spend your day on calls, you might want to buy another pair that features wireless charging, as these come with neither water-resistance nor wireless charging. They do sound great, though, and offer a very respectable seven-hour battery-life, with another 13 thanks to the charging case, which comes with a USB-C connector.

Make sure to read Rita's detailed review to learn more about the buds. Once you're ready to buy them, use the link below to make your purchase. Both the white and black models are marked down, but the dark version costs an extra $3.